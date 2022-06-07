 Skip to main content
Opponents Yi Zha of China and Keisuke Sasu of Japan face off during the Road to UFC weigh-in at the Mandarin Oriental hotel on June 08, 2022 in Singapore. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Results

Road To UFC Results & Scorecards | Episode 1

Official Results And Scorecards From Road To UFC Episodes 1-4, Live In Singapore
By UFC Staff Report • Jun. 7, 2022

UFC 275: TEIXEIRA vs PROCHAZKA in Singapore goes down on June 11 as the first pay-per-view event in Southeast Asia, and during the Fight Week lead up, UFC will host a ground-breaking win-and-advance tournament: ROAD TO UFC. The top mixed martial arts prospects from Asia will be vying for a UFC contract.

Everything You Need To Know About Road to UFC

All Road to UFC bouts are scheduled for three rounds.

Road To UFC Official Results:

Episode 2

June 9, 2022 | Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore

MinWoo Kim vs Asjabharan

  • MinWoo Kim (10-2, fighting out of Nowon, Seoul, South Korea) and Asjabharan battle at bantamweight

JunYoung Hong vs Koyomi Matsushima

  • JunYoung Hong (11-6-1, fighting out of Seoul, South Korea) and Koyomi Matsushima (12-5, fighting out of Yokohama, Japan) battle at featherweight

Qiu Lun vs Wallen Del Rosario

  • Qiu Lun (14-8, fighting out of Chengdu, China) and Wallen Del Rosario (8-1, fighting out of Oas, Albay, Philippines) meet at flyweight

Jeka Saragih vs Pawan Maan

  • Jeka Saragih (10-2, fighting out of Simalungun, Indonesia) and Pawan Maan (7-2-1, fighting out of Delhi, India) face off at lightweight

*Shaun Etchell vs Takeru Uchida

  • Shaun Etchell (7-2, fighting out of Launceston, Tasmania, Australia) and Takeru Uchida (5-1, fighting out of Chiba, Japan) square off at flyweight

*This bout is a non-tournament fight.

Episode 1

June 9, 2022 | Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore

Yi Zha vs Keisuke Sasu

  • Yi Zha (19-3, fighting out of Sichuan, China) and Keisuke Sasu (9-1-1, fighting out of Tokyo, Japan) meet in the featherweight main event

Jinnosuke Kashimura vs WonBin Ki

  • Jinnosuke Kashimura (4-1, fighting out of Ibaraki, Japan) and WonBin Ki (15-7, fighting out of Seoul, South Korea) lock horns in the lightweight division

Maimaitituoheti Keremuaili vs Toshiomi Kazama

  • Maimaitituoheti Keremuaili (26-10, fighting out of Xinjiang, China) and Toshiomi Kazama (9-2, fighting out of Tokyo, Japan) battle at bantamweight

SeungGuk Choi vs Rama Supandhi

  • SeungGuk Choi (4-1, fighting out of Seoul, South Korea) and Rama Supandhi (7-3, fighting out of Jakarta, Indonesia) meet in the flyweight division

*Zhang Mingyang vs Tuco Tokkos

  • Zhang Mingyang (15-6, fighting out of Quingdao, China) and Tuco Tokkos (7-2, fighting out of Deerfield Beach, Florida by way of London, England) face off at light heavyweight

*This bout is a non-tournament fight.

Don't Miss A Moment Of A Historic Event At UFC 275: Teixeira vs Procházka, Live From The Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on June 11, 2022. Prelims Begin at 6pm ET/3pm PT, And You Can Catch The Main Card At 10pm ET/7pm PT

Tags
weigh-ins
Weigh-In
UFC 275
Road To UFC
Singapore
:
UFC France Graphic
Announcements

Register Your Interest For UFC Paris

Tickets For UFC Paris Go On General Sale Friday, June 24. Register Your Interest At UFC.com/Paris

More
Aljamain Sterling (top) controls the body of Cody Stamann in their bantamweight fight during the UFC 228 event at American Airlines Center on September 8, 2018 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

Top Submissions | Bantamweight

The most memorable submissions at 135lbs of all time

Watch the Video
A general view of the Octagon prior to the UFC Fight Night event at Singapore Indoor Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Singapore. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Fight Coverage

Everything You Need To Know About Road To UFC

Before We Kick Things Off In The Lion City For UFC 275: Teixeira vs Prochazka, We Break Down Everything You Need To Know About Road To UFC So You Don't Miss A Beat

More
: