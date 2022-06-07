Road To UFC Results & Scorecards | Episode 1

Announcements
UFC 275: TEIXEIRA vs PROCHAZKA in Singapore goes down on June 11 as the first pay-per-view event in Southeast Asia, and during the Fight Week lead up, UFC will host a ground-breaking win-and-advance tournament: ROAD TO UFC. The top mixed martial arts prospects from Asia will be vying for a UFC contract.
Everything You Need To Know About Road to UFC
All Road to UFC bouts are scheduled for three rounds.
Road To UFC Official Results:
Episode 2
June 9, 2022 | Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore
MinWoo Kim vs Asjabharan
- MinWoo Kim (10-2, fighting out of Nowon, Seoul, South Korea) and Asjabharan battle at bantamweight
JunYoung Hong vs Koyomi Matsushima
- JunYoung Hong (11-6-1, fighting out of Seoul, South Korea) and Koyomi Matsushima (12-5, fighting out of Yokohama, Japan) battle at featherweight
Qiu Lun vs Wallen Del Rosario
- Qiu Lun (14-8, fighting out of Chengdu, China) and Wallen Del Rosario (8-1, fighting out of Oas, Albay, Philippines) meet at flyweight
Jeka Saragih vs Pawan Maan
- Jeka Saragih (10-2, fighting out of Simalungun, Indonesia) and Pawan Maan (7-2-1, fighting out of Delhi, India) face off at lightweight
*Shaun Etchell vs Takeru Uchida
- Shaun Etchell (7-2, fighting out of Launceston, Tasmania, Australia) and Takeru Uchida (5-1, fighting out of Chiba, Japan) square off at flyweight
*This bout is a non-tournament fight.
Episode 1
June 9, 2022 | Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore
Yi Zha vs Keisuke Sasu
- Yi Zha (19-3, fighting out of Sichuan, China) and Keisuke Sasu (9-1-1, fighting out of Tokyo, Japan) meet in the featherweight main event
Jinnosuke Kashimura vs WonBin Ki
- Jinnosuke Kashimura (4-1, fighting out of Ibaraki, Japan) and WonBin Ki (15-7, fighting out of Seoul, South Korea) lock horns in the lightweight division
Maimaitituoheti Keremuaili vs Toshiomi Kazama
- Maimaitituoheti Keremuaili (26-10, fighting out of Xinjiang, China) and Toshiomi Kazama (9-2, fighting out of Tokyo, Japan) battle at bantamweight
SeungGuk Choi vs Rama Supandhi
- SeungGuk Choi (4-1, fighting out of Seoul, South Korea) and Rama Supandhi (7-3, fighting out of Jakarta, Indonesia) meet in the flyweight division
*Zhang Mingyang vs Tuco Tokkos
- Zhang Mingyang (15-6, fighting out of Quingdao, China) and Tuco Tokkos (7-2, fighting out of Deerfield Beach, Florida by way of London, England) face off at light heavyweight
*This bout is a non-tournament fight.
Don't Miss A Moment Of A Historic Event At UFC 275: Teixeira vs Procházka, Live From The Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on June 11, 2022. Prelims Begin at 6pm ET/3pm PT, And You Can Catch The Main Card At 10pm ET/7pm PT
