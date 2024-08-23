Road To UFC Results & Scorecards | Season 3 Semifinals

Announcements
Road to UFC Season 3 continues in Las Vegas, Nevada, picking up where it left off in May. On Friday, 20 fighters will step into the Octagon at UFC APEX, with 16 of them competing for a spot in the finals. Episodes 5 and 6 will showcase the tournament semifinals in the featherweight, bantamweight, flyweight and women’s strawweight divisions, as well as additional bouts at welterweight and women’s strawweight.
Road To UFC Season 3 semifinals take place live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday, August 23. Episode 5 begins at 9pm ET/6pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 11pm ET/8pm PT. Both episodes will air live on UFC FIGHT PASS.
Recap all the action from the opening rounds: Episodes 1 & 2 Results | Episodes 3 & 4 Results
All bouts scheduled for three rounds.
Road To UFC Official Results
Episode 5
Strawweight bout: Yan Qihui vs Danni McCormack
Flyweight semifinal: Kiru Singh Sahota vs Ruel Panales
Bantamweight semifinal: Daermisi Zhawupasi vs SuYoung You
Flyweight semifinal: DongHun Choi vs Angad Bisht
Bantamweight Semifinal: Tokitaka Nakanishi vs Baergeng Jieleyisi
Episode 6
Welterweight bout: Jonathan Piersma vs Samandar Murodov
Strawweight semifinal: Feng Xiaocan vs Miki Motono
Featherweight semifinal: Zhu Kangjie vs Shin Haraguchi
Strawweight semifinal: Dong Huaxiang vs Shi Ming
Featherweight semifinal: Xie Bin vs Masuto Kawana
