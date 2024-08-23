Road To UFC Results & Scorecards | Season 3 Semifinals

Road To UFC Season 3 semifinals take place live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday, August 23. Episode 5 begins at 9pm ET/6pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 11pm ET/8pm PT. Both episodes will air live on UFC FIGHT PASS.

Recap all the action from the opening rounds: Episodes 1 & 2 Results | Episodes 3 & 4 Results

All bouts scheduled for three rounds.

Road To UFC Official Results