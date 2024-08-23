 Skip to main content
A general view of the Octagon prior to the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on April 16, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Results

Road To UFC Results & Scorecards | Season 3 Semifinals

Official Results And Scorecards From Road To UFC Season 3 Episodes 5 & 6, Live From UFC APEX In Las Vegas, Nevada On August 23, 2024
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X @spencerkyte • Aug. 24, 2024

Road to UFC Season 3 continues in Las Vegas, Nevada, picking up where it left off in May. On Friday, 20 fighters will step into the Octagon at UFC APEX, with 16 of them competing for a spot in the finals. Episodes 5 and 6 will showcase the tournament semifinals in the featherweight, bantamweight, flyweight and women’s strawweight divisions, as well as additional bouts at welterweight and women’s strawweight.

Road To UFC Season 3 semifinals take place live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday, August 23. Episode 5 begins at 9pm ET/6pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 11pm ET/8pm PT. Both episodes will air live on UFC FIGHT PASS.

Recap all the action from the opening rounds: Episodes 1 & 2 Results | Episodes 3 & 4 Results

All bouts scheduled for three rounds.

Road To UFC Official Results

Episode 5

Strawweight bout: Yan Qihui vs Danni McCormack

Flyweight semifinal: Kiru Singh Sahota vs Ruel Panales

Bantamweight semifinal: Daermisi Zhawupasi vs SuYoung You

Flyweight semifinal: DongHun Choi vs Angad Bisht

Bantamweight Semifinal: Tokitaka Nakanishi vs Baergeng Jieleyisi

Episode 6

Welterweight bout: Jonathan Piersma vs Samandar Murodov

Strawweight semifinal: Feng Xiaocan vs Miki Motono

Featherweight semifinal: Zhu Kangjie vs Shin Haraguchi

Strawweight semifinal: Dong Huaxiang vs Shi Ming

Featherweight semifinal: Xie Bin vs Masuto Kawana

