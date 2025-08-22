 Skip to main content
A general view of the Octagon prior to the Road to UFC event at UFC Performance Institute
Road To UFC
Results

Road To UFC Results | Season 4 Semifinals: Shi vs Brasil

See The Fight Results And Official Scorecards From Road To UFC Season 4, Episodes 5 & 6, Live From Shanghai Indoor Stadium In Shanghai China On August 22, 2025
By UFC Staff Report • Aug. 22, 2025

As part of an action-packed fight week, Road To UFC Season 4 Semifinals: Shi vs Brasil will take place on Friday, August 22. The opening round produced an astonishing 12 finishes, and now 16 of Asia Pacific’s top MMA prospects will compete to see who will advance to the finals, where they will have the chance to be awarded a multi-fight contract in UFC.

Road To UFC is a “win and advance” tournament that will take top MMA prospects from Asia Pacific and give them a pathway to a UFC contract. The format features 32 mixed martial arts athletes competing in each of four weight classes. Additionally, non-tournament bouts will be included to provide more opportunities for promising talent. 

In Friday's main event, Road To UFC Season 3 strawweight winner Shi Ming will make her UFC debut against The Fighting Nerds product Bruna Brasil. In the co-main event, a UFC flyweight bouts sees Nyamjargal Tumendemberel collide with Terrance Saeteurn.

Road To UFC Season 4 Semifinals: Shi vs Brasil starts Friday, August 22 at 6am ET/ 3am PT and can be streamed exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS.

Live Results, Fight Recaps & Scorecards:

This page will be updated live throughout the event with live results, full fight recaps and official judges scorecards.

Episode 5

Non-Tournament Welterweight Bout: Kitt Campbell vs YunSeong Jang

Flyweight Bout: Yin Shuai vs Aaron Tau

Bantamweight Bout: Nghiem Van Y vs Lawrence Lui

Featherweight Bout: ChangMin Yoon vs Sebastian Szalay

Flyweight Bout: Agulali vs Namsrai Batbayar

Episode 6

Lightweight Bout: Dom Mar Fan vs JaeHyun Park

Bantamweight Bout: Sulangrangbo vs Sim Kai Xiong

Lightweight Bout: Ren Yawei vs SangWook Kim

Featherweight Bout: Kaiwen vs Keiichiro Nakamura

UFC Flyweight Bout: Nyamjargal Tumendemberel vs Terrance Saeteurn

Main Event - UFC Strawweight Bout: Shi Ming vs Bruna Brasil

Tags
Road To UFC
Live Results
fight results
scorecards
official scorecards