Road To UFC Best Finishes

Road To UFC has been filled with some entertaining fights, and choosing only four finishes shows just the amount of action that goes down in Road To UFC.
Rei Tsuruya vs Ronal Siahaan
Tsuruya came into this bout as a big favorite and did not disappoint, as from the start, it was all Tsuruya. With a wrestling-heavy style, Tsuruya immediately closed the distance in the second round and entered the clinch.
Ronal initially defended the takedown, but Tsuruya threw a shoulder and transitioned into a head-and-arm toss. Once it was on the ground, it did not take long for Tsuruya to lock in the choke and come out with a win.
Peter Danesoe vs Sim Kai Xiong
Walk-off knockouts are always a beauty in this sport and in Season 3, episode 4, that is exactly what fans were treated to. Danesoe came in as a moderate underdog, but it would not be long before those odds flipped.
Danesoe came out hot in Round 1 and landed a barrage of punches to enter the striking range of Sim. Once there, Danesoe would utilize his clinch grappling and striking to land some nasty elbows and break counters. After the initial blitz, Danesoe timed a beautiful flying knee to cap off the dominant performance.
Taiyilake Nueraji vs HanSeul Kim
In Season 2, Episode 2 there was a clash between Taiyilake vs Kim that had a 10-year age gap with Kim being the elder. This had all the elements of a great fight, as both fighters faced adversity throughout. The fight later resulted in what was described on the broadcast as “phonebooth fighting” as both fighters stood and threw flurries of punches at each other.
It would be Taiyilake that would get the better of the two, and after landing some clinch strikes and teeps, he landed the finishing blow. A rear elbow sent Kim free-falling to the canvas — no follow-up shots needed.
Nyamjargal Tumendemberel vs Peter Danesoe
Tumendemberel put on a beautiful display of relentless pressure and dynamic striking. Tumendemberel started a combination with some strikes that were mostly blocked until a sneaky uppercut found its home on Danesoe’s chin. This put Danesoe on wobbly legs and Tumendemberel did the very intelligent thing in pressing with more punches and, most notably,the right hand that was automatic for him so far in that fight. Danesoe tried his best to get distance, but his legs would only help him stumble back to the cage, where more punches were waiting for him.
After a final attempt of trying to run back into a safe distance, Nymajargal hit Danesoe with a deceptive low leg kick that tripped Danesoe to the ground. Once compromised, Danesoe fell into an awfully deep rear naked choke attempt and refused to tap out. That was all she wrote. This must be one of the most pleasing sequences in all of Road To UFC and the blending of both striking and submissions was a joy to watch.