Road To UFC Best Finishes

Tumendemberel put on a beautiful display of relentless pressure and dynamic striking. Tumendemberel started a combination with some strikes that were mostly blocked until a sneaky uppercut found its home on Danesoe’s chin. This put Danesoe on wobbly legs and Tumendemberel did the very intelligent thing in pressing with more punches and, most notably,the right hand that was automatic for him so far in that fight. Danesoe tried his best to get distance, but his legs would only help him stumble back to the cage, where more punches were waiting for him.

After a final attempt of trying to run back into a safe distance, Nymajargal hit Danesoe with a deceptive low leg kick that tripped Danesoe to the ground. Once compromised, Danesoe fell into an awfully deep rear naked choke attempt and refused to tap out. That was all she wrote. This must be one of the most pleasing sequences in all of Road To UFC and the blending of both striking and submissions was a joy to watch.