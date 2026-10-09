RJ Harris | Heavyweight’s Humble New Prospect

Just like everyone else competing inside the Octagon, RJ Harris’ journey to the UFC began several years ago, but it wasn’t by his hand. The Zanesville, Ohio, native competed in a Toughman Contest with every intention of it being a one-time thing, but his then-girlfriend and now-wife Jocelyn had other ideas.
“I got the email that I was signed up, and I didn’t sign up, so I called her like, ‘You signed me up?’ and she was like, ‘Yeah,’” Harris said with a laugh. “That helped me see I probably could make something out of this.”
Watch Every UFC Event On Paramount+
That nudge to compete in a second Toughman Contest brought about an invite to a friend’s gym, which quickly led to an amateur fight. A little more than three years after making his first amateur appearance, Harris stepped into the Octagon for the first time, and as much as things have changed in terms of where he’s competing, the extra push has remained a constant.
When Harris steps into the Octagon on October 10 against Allen Frye Jr., it’ll have been a year since he and Jocelyn got married. On top of that, it’ll mark 14 years together in total, dating back to eighth grade. f
“Having her there, pushing me — she’ll be on my case a lot,” he laughed. “She’ll be like, ‘You’ve been f****** around. You’ve been slacking off. You need to do this’ and I’m like, ‘I got it tomorrow,’ and she’s like, ‘You’ve got it today! Go on and handle your business.’ … Her being in my corner all the time, making sure I’m doing what I need to do, I do it anyway, but she’s like that little — you know that little annoying bug that be in your ear? That’s her. She’s on my *** more than anybody.”
Although the laughs are plentiful, it’s abundantly clear that Harris cherishes the support of his wife and his family as was evident when he spoke with Daniel Cormier inside the Octagon following his debut knockout win over Alvin Hines.
WATCH: RJ Harris Octagon Interview | UFC Oklahoma City
After dissecting the finish, Cormier asked the 28-year-old what all of this means to him, and Harris fought back tears, explaining he and Jocelyn were a couple weeks away from welcoming their first child. Their little girl, who turns two months on Friday, will be in attendance when her father makes the walk on Saturday.
“It was a cool feeling and everything the way it all worked out,” Harris said. “Talking to DC in the Octagon was different — I wasn’t expecting that by any means… I’m super-thankful. It was a cool experience. The emotions and all that — I tell everybody, ‘Yeah, I got choked up. I ain’t gonna lie.’ I had a little couple tears try to come out. I’m not much of a crier though, so I had to fight them back there… It was a rollercoaster of emotions, and that’s on the little side of it.”
Just as Cormier said to him in the cage, the emotions are beyond understandable and relatable, as two weeks earlier, Harris wasn’t even on the UFC roster.
Add in the fact that achieving this dream makes him a bit of a local hero in his hometown with a population of around 25,000, and it makes all the more sense.
“In town, everyone thinks highly of me, and it’s cool. I appreciate it,” Harris said. “Everyone likes to talk about everything that goes on with it and think I’m something other than what I am, and really, I’m a worker just like everybody else. I try to explain that to people, and they’re like, ‘Oh, but what you’re doing for the community, giving people hope’ and all this other stuff, that’s what I really enjoy of it… Talking about it now gives me goosebumps just because it’s easy to fall into that generational curse… If your family is struggling when you grow up, go to work, you go, ‘We struggle. This is kinda how it is.’ Instead, you can grab the bull by the horns, write your own book, change your narrative.
“You gotta drive for it, grind for it, keep bustin’ your *** every day to change that, be that one person. Even in your family, they can be like, ‘If he can do it, I can do it.’ And then everyone around me is like, ‘We’re from the same town, we’ve got the same things, but he’s out there doing this, so I can do that. I just gotta set my dreams and chase them, not just talk about it.’”
The pride that comes from inspiring others radiates out of his eyes and thoughtful nature.
Harris was 5-0 with four stoppages and preparing for a fight when his manager called, informing him that he’d secured an opportunity to compete inside the Octagon in Oklahoma City six days earlier than his current assignment. After clearing it with Jocelyn and accepting that he had to expedite his weight cut, it was all systems go for Harris and his team from Sprawlin’ and Brawlin’ MMA.
Despite the limited prep time, the team identified the way Hines dipped his head in the pocket. About 90 seconds into the contest, their tape-study paid off as Harris landed a perfectly placed uppercut that literally took Hines off his feet.
“It felt great, to be honest,” Harris said. “When you’re about to fight, you’re like, ‘At the end of the day, I do this, he does that, whatever, whatever. Is that gonna be there? There’s a chance, but slim to none. Am I gonna recognize it at that time? Probably not because the emotions, the adrenaline, everything kind of weighing on you in a way.’ … We saw it (on the tape) and when I saw it in the fight, it almost felt like slow-motion. I was like, ‘Ain’t no way this is happening right now.’
MORE UFC FIGHT NIGHT: Fighters on the Rise | Fight By Fight Preview | Loopy Godinez Gratitude Above All Else | Pereira Fight Week Interview | Duncan Fight Week Interview
“When it landed, it was solid,” Harris added, grinning. “I didn’t know I took him off his feet with it or whatever, and then I was like, ‘Aw damn! OK.’ After the fight and seeing the playback was the craziest thing, but I knew it was a solid punch because you can fake this and that (and) do whatever to make it look like it didn’t hurt, but the thing that never lies is your eyes… Once you get caught, you look like a deer in the headlights, I know it hurt.”
Ironically, Frye Jr. was originally ticketed to take on Hines in OKC but was forced out for undisclosed reasons. Saturday, Harris faces the man who left the door open for him, and Harris finds it as amusing as everyone else.
“It’s kinda funny because what are the odds of that?” he said. “My next fight is the guy that I took his spot… It’s almost like (the UFC said to him), ‘Hey man, we understand you had to withdrawal — whatever happened, happened and if it’s an injury, it healed well and whatever. But just know, whoever wins this, you gotta fight them.’”
While he’s focused on maintaining his unblemished record, Harris’ enjoyment of this business trip to Las Vegas — the farthest he’s ever been away from home — isn’t tethered to the outcome of his fight, and there is something beautiful about that outlook.
“My biggest thing is just have fun with everything,” he said. “As long as I go out there and have fun, regardless of the outcome — I’m not a sore loser, by any means. If I win, I’m gonna be happy, and if I lose, I’m gonna be like, ‘Damn, we gotta figure it out,’ but just have fun. Take in the moments, enjoy the little stuff, and enjoy where I’m at. Go out there and work on proving myself, and if I can do that, come Sunday morning, I’ll be happy.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Duncan, live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 10, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch the entire event live on Paramount+ in the United States.