RJ Harris | Heavyweight’s Humble New Prospect

“Having her there, pushing me — she’ll be on my case a lot,” he laughed. “She’ll be like, ‘You’ve been f****** around. You’ve been slacking off. You need to do this’ and I’m like, ‘I got it tomorrow,’ and she’s like, ‘You’ve got it today! Go on and handle your business.’ … Her being in my corner all the time, making sure I’m doing what I need to do, I do it anyway, but she’s like that little — you know that little annoying bug that be in your ear? That’s her. She’s on my *** more than anybody.”

Although the laughs are plentiful, it’s abundantly clear that Harris cherishes the support of his wife and his family as was evident when he spoke with Daniel Cormier inside the Octagon following his debut knockout win over Alvin Hines.

WATCH: RJ Harris Octagon Interview | UFC Oklahoma City

After dissecting the finish, Cormier asked the 28-year-old what all of this means to him, and Harris fought back tears, explaining he and Jocelyn were a couple weeks away from welcoming their first child. Their little girl, who turns two months on Friday, will be in attendance when her father makes the walk on Saturday.

“It was a cool feeling and everything the way it all worked out,” Harris said. “Talking to DC in the Octagon was different — I wasn’t expecting that by any means… I’m super-thankful. It was a cool experience. The emotions and all that — I tell everybody, ‘Yeah, I got choked up. I ain’t gonna lie.’ I had a little couple tears try to come out. I’m not much of a crier though, so I had to fight them back there… It was a rollercoaster of emotions, and that’s on the little side of it.”