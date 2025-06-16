RIZVAN KUNIEV | ONLY ONE GOAL

There are times when disappointments end up resulting in things working out better than one could have imagined, and that seems to be the case for debuting UFC heavyweight Rizvan Kuniev.
A member of last season’s Dana White’s Contender Series graduating class, the 32-year-old from Dagestan was first paired off with Curtis Blaydes on the late February fight card in Seattle, before the pairing was pushed back a few weeks and added to the lineup at UFC 313 in early March. Both parties rolled with the punches, altering the preparations before going through fight week, making weight, and preparing to clash, only for Blaydes to fall ill and the bout to be scuttled.
Now, the duo will try to do it again, only this time, they’ll meet in Baku, Azerbaijan, five hours south of Kuniev’s hometown of Makhachkala.
“To be honest, the waiting has been exhausting,” admitted Kuniev when asked about his oft-delayed pairing with Blaydes, which lands on Saturday’s main card from Baku Crystal Palace. “The constant cancellations were frustrating, but over time, I’ve come to understand that everything happens for the best.
“Now, I’m finally making my debut close to home, in Azerbaijan, a neighboring republic to Dagestan. I have many friends here, so I’ll feel like I’m fighting at home. I’m truly happy to be making my UFC debut in this place.”
While cancellations are a fact of life in the fight game, the constant start-stop of navigating training camps and not getting to make the walk can be challenging for an athlete, mentally and physically; each pause forcing a reset in terms of preparing both the body and mind to go through the whole process all over again.
Those challenges are likely even greater when it’s your promotional debut you’re waiting on, and one against an established name in your division. But hurdles and delays can become opportunities to grow and be more ready, which is how Kuniev approached things each time the bout was rescheduled.
“I kept waiting for the next fight date,” began the heavyweight newcomer, who carries a 13-2-1 record into his initial appearance inside the Octagon this weekend. “I asked the UFC, I asked my managers, I brought it up in every conversation, always pushing to get as many fights as possible. But things turned out in a way that my debut kept getting delayed; it’s almost been a year.
“I’m more motivated than ever; I can’t wait for this fight,” he added. “The moment they offered me this opponent, I did everything I could to make sure the matchup stayed intact. For me, it’s a huge opportunity and a massive source of motivation to face such a top-level fighter; one of the best heavyweights in the world.”
Pushing to keep this fight together makes complete sense for the debuting Kuniev, as opportunities like this don’t come often for debuting athletes, at least not ones that don’t have an extensive track record elsewhere.
New women’s bantamweight champ Kayla Harrison walked into a matchup with former titleholder Holly Holm last year, but she had built an impressive resume in her previous promotion and has two Olympic gold medals on her mantle. Kuniev, despite his overall success, has only a couple of victories over competitors moderate to hardcore fans would know, and is getting the chance to step into the Octagon this weekend against an opponent whose most recent appearance came in a bout where the interim heavyweight title was on the line.
“For me, once again, it’s a huge motivation,” Kuniev said of being paired off with Blaydes, his views on his opponent underscoring why he’s been adamant about keeping the pairing intact throughout these twists and turns. “At first, I couldn’t even believe it when my managers told me; I only truly believed it when I saw the contract in my email.
“Getting someone from the Top 5 right away is a massive opportunity. I’ll do everything I can to live up to the expectations and prove I deserve this shot. The UFC doesn’t give debutants Top 5 opponents often, so I’m extremely grateful.
“He’s one of the best heavyweights in the world; I’d even put him in the top three,” he continued, offering high praise for Blaydes. “He’s a very well-rounded fighter: he can strike, he can wrestle; he’s dangerous everywhere.
“I believe he’s one of the toughest matchups for anyone in the heavyweight division; that’s why I’m preparing for everything — striking, wrestling, grappling, whatever it takes. I’ve been training non-stop for a year, and I’ll be ready for whatever happens in the Octagon.”
A matchup like this puts Kuniev in a unique position right out of the gates, as Blaydes has only been bested by champions and contenders in the past, while keeping more than a few hopefuls from moving forward in the heavyweight division.
At present, things at the top of the weight class are at a bit of a standstill, but regardless of what’s happening between the champions, a win over Blaydes carries a tremendous amount of weight, and could put the incoming Russian into the thick of the chase heading into the second half of the year.
“A win over him would mean a lot,” began Kuniev, who got the call to the Octagon after dispatching Hugo Cuhna in the first round last season on the Contender Series. “A lot of people don’t believe I can beat him, but I’ve always been ready to take on big challenges.
“On June 21, people will see a new contender in the heavyweight division, someone who’s burning with ambition to become champion as soon as possible. And after I beat Curtis Blaydes, it doesn’t matter who they put in front of me — even if it’s Tom Aspinall right away — I’m ready to fight anyone.
“If I beat him — and do it in a clean, technical, dominant way — and then get one or two more fights and win them just as convincingly, I believe I can get close to a title shot within a year, maybe two at most, as long as I stay healthy,” he added, mapping out a timeline that could very well end up being far less lengthy. “I’ll be asking for as many fights as possible.:
That eagerness to compete against the best in the division and literally fight for his place in the pecking order is a big part of why fans and media have been eagerly anticipating this weekend’s critical heavyweight clash, as well as a major reason everyone should be paying close attention to Kuniev, regardless of how his debut turns out this weekend.
Remember, Blaydes dropped his promotional debut — not to a Top 5 opponent, but to a fellow prospect with tremendous upside in Francis Ngannou — and grew from it, becoming a mainstay in the upper echelon of the division soon after.
Now Kuniev has the same opportunity, and he wants to use this weekend’s matchup with his American counterpart to kick off his journey to the top of the division in style.
“I see myself getting the win by a finish, but I’m not making any bold predictions,” offered the debuting heavyweight when asked how he sees things playing out on Saturday. “I’m ready for anything, even a full three-round war. If it goes all the distance, I’m prepared. I truly believe I’ll dominate every round and win by unanimous decision.
“After a win over Curtis Blaydes, I’m ready to face Ciryl Gane, (Jailton) Almeida, or anyone else from the top three — (Alexander) Volkov, Sergei Pavlovich; all those guys who, like me, have one goal: to become champion.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Hill vs Rountree Jr., live from Baku Crystal Hall in Baku, Azerbaijan on June 21, 2025. Prelims start at 12pm ET/9am PT, while the main card kicks off at 3pm ET/12pm PT.