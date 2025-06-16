RIZVAN KUNIEV | ONLY ONE GOAL

A member of last season’s Dana White’s Contender Series graduating class, the 32-year-old from Dagestan was first paired off with Curtis Blaydes on the late February fight card in Seattle, before the pairing was pushed back a few weeks and added to the lineup at UFC 313 in early March. Both parties rolled with the punches, altering the preparations before going through fight week, making weight, and preparing to clash, only for Blaydes to fall ill and the bout to be scuttled.

Now, the duo will try to do it again, only this time, they’ll meet in Baku, Azerbaijan, five hours south of Kuniev’s hometown of Makhachkala.

“To be honest, the waiting has been exhausting,” admitted Kuniev when asked about his oft-delayed pairing with Blaydes, which lands on Saturday’s main card from Baku Crystal Palace. “The constant cancellations were frustrating, but over time, I’ve come to understand that everything happens for the best.

“Now, I’m finally making my debut close to home, in Azerbaijan, a neighboring republic to Dagestan. I have many friends here, so I’ll feel like I’m fighting at home. I’m truly happy to be making my UFC debut in this place.”