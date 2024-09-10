UFC 306 Co-Main Event Spotlight | Alexa Grasso vs Valentina Shevchenko 3

A year after they headlined the inaugural Noche UFC event, Grasso and Shevchenko will make their epic walks to the Octagon in the second-to-last fight of the night in Sphere. It’s expected that their bout will play out as intensely as the first two installments.

Alexa Grasso

Grasso came into the UFC as an undefeated strawweight with a decent amount of hype buzzing around her, but she got off to a middling start. She split her first six fights and struggled hitting the strawweight limit, so in August 2020, she moved up to flyweight and immediately found her groove. She ripped off four consecutive wins over Ji-Yeon Kim, Maycee Barber, Joanne Wood and Viviane Araújo to earn her shot at Shevchenko.