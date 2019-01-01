Rivera Has Change In Mindset Ahead of UFC 238

With each successive victory, Yan has quickly lobbied for the chance to face another opponent stationed ahead of him in the rankings and then showed little concern about the man the UFC has offered up.

It was no different when he was paired off with Rivera, not that it matters to the man he’ll share the cage with this weekend.

“He wants to f*** me up and I want to f*** him up and we both want to say, ‘Who’s next?’ — I’m just the one that doesn’t say it and he’s the one using it to draw attention to himself or whatever,” replied Rivera when asked about Yan’s pre-fight comments. “I don’t have any beef with anybody, but If you want to talk s***, whatever — I just won’t show you any respect.

“When we get in there, I’m trying to take your head off,” he added. “We can be cool before and we can be cool after, but during the fight, I’m going to try to beat the s*** out of you. Petr Yan can say whatever he wants. Does it get to me a little bit? No, I just think it’s unprofessional. He was talking all this s*** and I want to be respectful, so I’m not going to show him any respect and that’s it.”

Just as he is honest with himself about his performance against Sterling, Rivera is fully aware of the role he’s playing in Saturday’s second of three pivotal bantamweight battles set to take place at United Center.

“I kind of feel like a bit of a gatekeeper right now, but I feel like if I can get a win, especially an impressive win, a dominant win, I can get a title shot next,” said Rivera, who enters the contest stationed at No. 7 in the bantamweight rankings, two spots ahead of Yan. “This guy is up and coming, but I’ve been in his shoes — I was 5-0 before I got my first loss in the UFC against Marlon — so I understand (where he’s coming from).

“I’m the gatekeeper and he’s the one (on the rise), so it’s a big fight for both of us because a win will push either one of us forward. It’s a big fight for our careers and something we both want.”