Rising Stars Look To Shine In New York City | Polymarket UFC 334: Gane vs Hokit

The city that never sleeps once again welcomes the Octagon back into Madison Square Garden for its annual trip, featuring two title fights atop the bill. Heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane faces rising contender Josh Hokit, while bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison welcomes back former double champ Amanda Nunes in a can’t-miss women’s matchup.
But before the hardware is handed out at Polymarket UFC 334, there are a handful of other athletes looking to make a name for themselves at the World’s Most Iconic Arena.
Juan Diaz
How To Watch And Stream Polymarket UFC 334: Gane vs Hokit
Like a handful of athletes on the UFC roster, Peru’s Juan Diaz got his start on Dana White’s Contender Series. Diaz earned a second-round TKO victory, which landed him a contract. Earlier this year, the bantamweight made his UFC debut in Las Vegas, where he made it look easy as he finished Malcolm Wellmaker in the second round by submission.
Training out of the same gym as welterweight contender Michael Morales, Diaz has put the 135-pound division on notice with a record of 16-1-1. Originally slated to face Adrian Yanez, the Peruvian now looks to earn his 17th victory on Saturday night when he takes on Alatengheili.
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Bia Mesquita
Bia Mesquita wasted no time in moving up the bantamweight division, locking up submission wins in all her outings thus far. The Brazilian spent many years competing in jiu-jitsu, where she set the record for most IBJJF world championship titles at the black belt level before making her pro MMA debut in 2024.
Picking up five wins in 12 months led the American Top Team product to make her UFC debut last year in Rio, where she earned a second-round submission and a Performance of the Night bonus. First-round victories in March and June of this year extended her record to 8-0 as she now gets a chance to enter the top 10 when she takes on veteran Macy Chiasson.
Bilal Hasan
Flyweight Bilal Hasan has all the makings of a UFC star in action.
“The IndoNinja” developed during extensive career at regional promotion Cage Fury Fighting Championships over the last three years before finally getting his call to compete on Dana White’s Contender Series in August. Hasan wasted no time showing UFC brass why he belongs when he picked up a 45-second knockout to earn his contract. Then, just two weeks later, Hasan flew to Shanghai and made his UFC debut to open on the main card, earning another victory inside the distance.
Hasan has expressed his love for Michael Jackson and often showcases it during his walkout or his victory moonwalk, and he told us this week he’ll likely have something fun planned as he opens the main card action against Luis Gurule for Polymarket UFC 334.
Yoursi Belgaroui
It doesn’t get much better than being able to train day in and day out with Glover Teixeira and Alex Pereira, and that’s who Yoursi Belgaroui surrounds himself with daily.
Like his pal “Poatan”, the middleweight was a decorated kickboxer competing under the Glory banner before transitioning to MMA full-time. Belgaroui competed twice on DWCS but never earned a contract despite a third-round finish in his second appearance. Last October, Belgaroui secured his first UFC win with a third-round finish and has gone on to pick up victories in both of his matchups this year.
Less than two months removed from his win at Noche UFC, Belgaroui gets the biggest test of his career so far when he takes on Caio Borralho.
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Uroš Medić
Uroš Medić is riding the momentum of an incredible moment in his career after headlining in his home country of Serbia back in August. He left the crowd in Belgrade Arena on their feet after getting the job done in only 30 seconds. The victory was his fourth straight win ending in the first round.
After starting his UFC career with a mixed bag of results, “The Doctor” seems to have found his groove and his power in the welterweight division, always delivering exciting performances when he competes. Saturday’s contest against Kevin Holland should be no different as Medić looks to extend his win streak to five and cement himself as a contender at 170 pounds.
Josh Hokit
This time last year, Josh Hokit had just made his UFC debut. Fast forward, and he now gets the opportunity to become the heavyweight champion. A 56-second TKO last November left him victorious in his UFC debut, and since then, the American has been all gas, no brakes.
Earlier this year, Hokit was just the second fight on UFC 324, and he continued to elevate himself every time he competed. Another first-round victory set him up to face Curtis Blaydes in April in one of the greatest fights the heavyweight division has ever seen. Then, he went on to finish the knockout king Derrick Lewis on the South Lawn. Known for his various personas throughout fight week, you never know what version you might run into when it comes to Hokit, but you can always count on him to put on a show, and Saturday night should be no different as he looks to close out Polymarket UFC 334 in emphatic fashion.
Don't miss a moment of Polymarket UFC 334: Gane vs Hokit, live from Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Saturday, November 14, 2026. The Early Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the Prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and Main Card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Watch all the action live on Paramount+.