Rising Stars Look To Shine In New York City | Polymarket UFC 334: Gane vs Hokit

But before the hardware is handed out at Polymarket UFC 334, there are a handful of other athletes looking to make a name for themselves at the World’s Most Iconic Arena.

Juan Diaz

How To Watch And Stream Polymarket UFC 334: Gane vs Hokit

Like a handful of athletes on the UFC roster, Peru’s Juan Diaz got his start on Dana White’s Contender Series. Diaz earned a second-round TKO victory, which landed him a contract. Earlier this year, the bantamweight made his UFC debut in Las Vegas, where he made it look easy as he finished Malcolm Wellmaker in the second round by submission.