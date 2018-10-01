Rising Star vs Legend, Adesanya-Silva Booked for UFC 234

UFC 234, which is headlined by the middleweight title fight between Robert Whittaker and Kelvin Gastelum, airs live on Pay-Per-View from Rod Laver Arena.



A former kickboxer, New Zealand's Adesanya had an epic 2018 campaign in the Octagon, as he went 4-0 with two finishes and victories over 185-pound contenders Brad Tavares and Derek Brunson. In February, it will be the biggest fight in the career of "The Last Stylebender" when he battles Brazilian icon Silva, a former middleweight champion who will look to follow up his win over Brunson with a victory over one of the breakout stars of the UFC.