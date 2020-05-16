Rising Miguel Baeza His Own Harshest Critic

“The week prior, Dana White is talking about wanting guys to finish fights, so my mind was on ‘I’ve got to get this finish or I’m not making it to the UFC,’” recalled the undefeated upstart. “And getting to the UFC is only Part One of a life-long goal.

“It’s (1) go pro, (2) make it to the UFC, (3) get the world title, and so I needed to make this happen and it doesn’t happen and I’m in the back pretty upset with myself.

“I came close a few times, but I couldn’t seal the deal and see I that a lot of people weren’t thinking I deserved the contract and that I was picked last by Michael Bisping — I never forgot that, either.”

Baeza stopped mid-sentence.

“You can tell what kind of guy I am,” he added with a laugh.

All his internal skepticism proved for naught as he was one of two fighters tabbed to graduate to the UFC roster that evening, and while he only managed two appearances in his first year on the roster, the South Florida resident went 2-0 with a pair of second-round stoppages to establish himself as one to watch in the talent-rich welterweight division, which, you know, is pretty dang good for a UFC freshman, especially one that had to navigate numerous twists and turns along the way.

“I guess there has been a lot of adversity that we dealt with and kind of overcame, and now we’re at where we’re at,” he said, recognizing the silver lining and sunnier outlook to how his first year-plus on the roster played out. “Now it’s about getting better and making sure that the next fight, I’m even better and I’m getting the finish.

“Doesn’t matter who it’s against — go out there, get the finish, improve as a fighter, and improve overall.”