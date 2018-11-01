On the Rise: The Ultimate Fighter Finale Edition

Pannie Kianzad and Macy Chiasson

Arguably the most familiar name to enter the featherweight competition this season, Kianzad got her start competing in Europe, where she registered wins over Lina Lansberg and Milana Dudieva before stepping into the Invicta FC cage.

Though she went 2-3 in her five appearances with the all-female fight promotion, Kianzad faced nothing but top competition, earning wins over Jessica-Rose Clark and Bianca Daimoni with losses to Tonya Evinger, Raquel Pa’aluhi and Sarah Kaufman sandwiched in between.

Entering the competition on a two-fight winning streak, the 26-year-old has used her superior experience to collect wins over Katharina Lehner and Julija Stoliarenko en route to the finals.

Conversely, Chiasson entered the competition as one of the least experienced fighters in the eight-woman tournament, having made just a pair of starts as a professional before venturing Las Vegas with designs on earning a UFC contract.

The Louisiana-born fighter has earned victories in each of her first two outings as a pro after amassing a 5-2 record as an amateur and currently trains with the emerging crew at Fortis MMA in Dallas under the watchful eye of head coach Sayif Saud. A Krav Maga expert, Chiasson scored a TKO victory over former UFC fighter Larissa Pacheco in the quarterfinals before besting Leah Letson to earn her place opposite Kianzad in Friday’s featherweight finale.

With the 145-pound weight class still under construction and the women’s ranks garnering a greater share of the spotlight over the last year, this matchup represents a tremendous opportunity for both women and should result in an entertaining scrap to determine who will be the fifth woman to earn the distinction of winning The Ultimate Fighter.