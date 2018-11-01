On The Rise: UFC 246 Edition

Some of the names to be featured in this space over the years include current champions Zhang Weili, Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski, as well as contenders like Tatiana Suarez, Francis Ngannou, and Petr Yan, plus 2019 breakout talents Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Amanda Ribas and UFC 246’s own Maycee Barber.

There have been some misses too because nobody’s perfect, but on the whole, we work hard to give you an advanced introduction to some of the newcomers and emerging names to keep an eye on going forward.

Here’s the first trio of fighters to check out in 2020.

This is the UFC 246 edition of On the Rise.