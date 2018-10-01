On The Rise: UFC 245 Edition

Having just turned 20 years old in mid-September, Hooper is currently the youngest fighter on the UFC roster, though his ascent to the Octagon has been in the works for well over a year.

The featherweight prospect secured a developmental deal following his unanimous decision win over Canaan Kawaihae in the opening bout on the sixth week of the second season of the Contender Series. It the kind of effort that showcased both his upside and his lack of seasoning and experience, but since then, the Pacific Northwest native has rebounded from a split draw result under the CFFC banner with a pair of stoppage wins to push his record to 8-0-1 and make the move to the main roster.

Welcoming Hooper to the Octagon for the first time will be David Teymur, the 31-year-old Swedish veteran who finally notched his first UFC victory last time out after landing on the wrong side of the results in each of his first three entertaining appearances. A power puncher who doesn’t lay off the gas, the compact Swede will be in Hooper’s face from the outset and trying to catch his chin with everything he throws.

This is an excellent pairing for Hooper’s debut, as it will not only provide an instant read on where he fits within the talent-rich featherweight ranks, but also potentially highlight strategic and tactical advantages he carries with him into the cage, as Hooper will have a massive height and reach advantage and superior grappling abilities to Teymur.

If he can step into the Octagon, make use of his advantages, play to his strengths and secure a victory over a game, dangerous opponent like Teymur right out of the chute, the 20-year-old Contender Series product will put himself on the map as someone to play close attention to heading into next year.