On the Rise: UFC 241 Edition

Last weekend marked the first time in six events that all three athletes featured in the On the Rise series had their hands raised inside the Octagon. I don’t lead off with that as a pat on the back for identifying winners (though who doesn’t like identifying winners), but as a means of highlighting how difficult it is to compete at the UFC level.

One of the most appealing elements about mixed martial arts when I first started falling in love with the sport was that losing a fight wasn’t the same kind of death knell it often seemed to be in boxing — they were opportunities to learn, grow, regroup and come back stronger - and we’ve seen time and again that competitors can struggle at different points in their career and still manage to emerge successful down the line.

I mention this because that feels like the connective tissue that ties together the trio of athletes featured here this week.

One is a fighter who has run off four wins since a knockout loss nearly two years ago. Another split two appearances on the opening season of the Contender Series and failed to come away with a contract, but has since rallied to secure a quality win in his promotional debut. The third is a prospect in the early stages of her career that has only lost to quality competition and shown intriguing upside in a limited number of appearances.

This is the UFC 241 edition of On the Rise.