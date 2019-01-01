On The Rise: UFC 238 Edition

In addition to the two championship fights that will close out the show, the UFC’s return to United Center in Chicago this weekend also features a pair of crucial matchups in the bantamweight division, potential title eliminators in the strawweight and bantamweight ranks, a heavyweight slugfest, and critical bouts between tenured talents at both strawweight and featherweight.

Oh yeah — and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone is making a hasty return to the Octagon just five weeks after picking apart Al Iaquinta to take on the returning Tony Ferguson in what is both the early favorite to take Fight of the Night honors and one of those special matchups that carries advance Fight of the Year kind of buzz.

Like I said off the top — UFC 238 is loaded, and in addition to all the goodness mentioned above, there are also three emerging hopefuls set to step into the cage and do their thing this weekend in Chicago.

Here’s a closer look at those athletes.

This is the UFC 238 edition of On the Rise.