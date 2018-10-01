On the Rise: UFC 236 Edition

And in the main event, Dustin Poirier rides a string of three straight finishes over former titleholders and divisional standouts into his first UFC championship fight, where he’ll run it back with the reigning featherweight champion, Max “Blessed” Holloway, who enters on a 13-fight winning streak and eager to avenge his debut loss to “The Diamond” from seven years ago.

Before we arrive at the big stakes bouts of the evening, however, there is a collection of hopefuls looking to continue on their journeys towards being the next Holloway, Poirier, Gastelum or Adesanya.

Here’s a closer look at three fighters in the early stages of their careers worth keeping an eye on long term.

This is the UFC 236 edition of On the Rise.

Boston Salmon

Based at Xtreme Couture in Las Vegas, but born in Waianae, Hawaii just like Holloway, Salmon will finally make his first official foray into the UFC cage this weekend after what has to feel like an eternity. One of the first competitors to step into the cage on Season 1 of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series, Salmon scored a unanimous decision win over Ricky Turcios, showcasing smooth boxing and a strong gas tank en route to securing the victory. His efforts also earned him the first contract handed out on the show, but while his debut was initially scheduled to occur soon after, it will only finally happen this weekend in Atlanta. First there was a fight with Augusto Mendes that fell through when “Tanquinho” suffered an injury. After Raoni Barcelos was tabbed as a replacement, it was Salmon who was felled by a knee injury and forced to withdraw. Following a year on the sidelines, the 28-year-old was finally on the cusp of competing again, only to have the bout scuttled at the last minute. This weekend, Salmon will indeed face off with the man he was supposed to battle back in November, Khalid Taha, in an intriguing clash of promising bantamweights. Taha earned top marks in a short-notice loss to Nad Narimani and brings powerful hands to the cage, while Salmon is a tactician on the feet, working behind a steady jab, fluid overall striking and quality footwork. “Boom Boom” had a fair amount of buzz behind him heading into his Contender Series appearance and coming out of his win as well. If he can deliver a strong showing in his long-awaited debut, the Hawaiian prospect should be able to recapture some of that hype and start building some momentum in the loaded bantamweight ranks.