On The Rise: UFC 235

I could let you know that Weili Zhang can establish herself as a dark horse contender in the strawweight division by knocking off Tecia Torres, which would be her third win in eight months inside the Octagon.

I could tell you the Johnny Walker hype train is about to reach runaway speeds if he adds another victory to the ridiculous highlight reel he’s compiled through his first two UFC starts.

I could point out that Zabit Magomedsharipov is taking a major step up in competition against Jeremy Stephens and would put himself on the fringes of title contention with a win on Saturday or how Alejandro Perez might be the most underrated bantamweight on the roster right now as he looks to extend his unbeaten streak to eight in a quality matchup against Cody Stamann, another OTR grad who is keen on bouncing back from his submission loss to Aljamain Sterling back in September.

I could, but I won’t.

Instead, I’ll focus on three UFC prospects aiming to join the growing list of fighters featured in this series over the years who have gone on to make waves in their respective divisions.

This is the UFC 235 edition of On the Rise.