On the Rise: San Antonio Edition

Gabriel Silva

The unbeaten Silva is an unbeaten 24-year-old arriving in the UFC following a first-round knockout win over Jake Heffernan in his LFA debut at the end of March. It was his first appearance since venturing to Poland to score a unanimous decision two years prior, and he showed that he was still a standout prospect deserving of an opportunity to compete on the biggest stage in the sport.

While his last two outings have come at featherweight, Silva will return to the bantamweight division where he started his career now that he’s making the move to the UFC, and although the weight class is brimming with talent at the moment, he will have an opportunity to make an instant impression as he squares off with former flyweight title challenger Ray Borg in his promotional debut.

Borg spent the two years following his UFC 216 loss dealing with myriad health issues, both his own and those of his son, resulting in numerous fight cancellations, only to deal with a tetra-pack of opponent changes when he made his return earlier this year. With life back in order and the rust from a two-year stay on the sidelines shaken off, the Albuquerque resident should stand as a formidable test for the promotional newcomer.

While Borg is clearly the toughest opponent he’s faced to date, this is a massive opportunity for Silva. His win over Heffernan showed people that he’s a legit prospect to be watched, and a similar outing on Saturday would immediately hustle him into the collection of quality young fighters climbing the ranks in the 135-pound weight class.