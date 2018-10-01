On the Rise: Prague Edition

Lucie Pudilova

After going 2-2 in four starts as a bantamweight, the 24-year-old Pudilova drops down to flyweight for the first time in her UFC career and gets an opportunity to make an instant impact by squaring off with veteran stalwart Liz Carmouche.

In each of her four previous Octagon appearances, Pudilova has shown tremendous toughness and a willingness to step into the fire and trade. Although she dropped her promotional debut, many believed she did enough to edge out Lina Lansberg (including Lansberg), and the Czech native rebounded by registering a pair of clear decision wins over Ji Yeon Kim and Sarah Moraes.

Last time out, Pudilova landed on the wrong side of a split decision against Irene Aldana in a back-and-forth affair that earned Fight of the Night honors at UFC 228.

Moving down the scale opens up new possibilities for Pudilova, who has always appeared slightly undersized while fighting at bantamweight. If she can maintain the same levels of output and aggression that highlighted her time at ’35, Pudilova has a chance to emerge as a contender right out of the gate as Carmouche is one of the most seasoned competitors in the division and entrenched in the Top 10.

Ismail Naurdiev

How’s this for a trial by fire?

Just 22 years old and making his UFC debut, Naurdiev gets the opportunity to immediately disrupt things in the welterweight division in a matchup with surging Brazilian Michel Prazares, who has kept on rolling since relocating from lightweight, pushing his winning streak to eight.

Did I mention he took the bout on short notice?

Known as “The Austrian Wonderboy,” Naurdiev carries a 17-2 record into his promotional debut in Prague, including a win over one-time UFC competitor Benny Alloway. He’s picked up back-to-back first-round stoppage wins since having his 11-fight winning streak snapped following that bout with “Benny Blanco,” needing less than four minutes combined to earn the tandem victories.

This is a massive step up in competition for Naurdiev, as Prazares boasts a 26-2 record overall, including 10 victories from a dozen trips into the UFC cage. But it’s also a massive opportunity for the young newcomer, as a win over Prazares would catapult the Austrian freshman into the thick of things in the welterweight ranks.