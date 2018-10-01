On The Rise: Nashville

Maycee Barber

“Last call for the Maycee Barber Bandwagon! Last call!”

The 20-year-old Barber is one of the brightest prospects in the sport and has designs on being the youngest champion in UFC history. She started down that path in impressive fashion, debuting close to home in Denver, Colorado with a second-round stoppage win over Hannah Cifers that lifted her record to 6-0 as a professional, with each of the last four victories coming by way of stoppage.

Watch UFC Nashville Exclusively On ESPN+ | Start Your Free Trial

That contest took place at strawweight and Barber was the last person to step on the scale during the Friday morning weigh-ins, clocking in at 116 pounds. Although she looked good and got the victory, Barber has since decided to relocate to the flyweight ranks, where she gets the opportunity to make an instant impression against a fellow Colorado-based fighter moving up with the intention of making a splash in her new surroundings.

Saturday night in Nashville, Barber opens the main card in a showdown with TUF 23 alum JJ Aldrich, who has won three straight and five of her last six since her time on the long-running reality TV competition.

The 26-year-old Aldrich, who trains alongside strawweight champ Rose Namajunas at the 303 Training Center, is the toughest, most experienced opponent Barber has faced to date and this fight will serve as a tremendous way to gauge where the talented prospect stands in her development and quest to make history in the Octagon.

Aldrich has only lost twice as a pro and has made clear and obvious improvements since entering the UFC, so if Barber can stroll into the cage and maintain her winning ways without any real issue while moving up a division, it will further underscore that being nicknamed “The Future” is fitting.

And if she does waltz into the cage this weekend and halt Aldrich’s winning streak while extending her own, the final few seats on the Maycee Barber Bandwagon will disappear quickly, so claim them now… while you still can!