On The Rise: May 30th Edition

Just two weeks after scoring a first-round stoppage win over Anthony Hernandez, the 27-year-old “Trailblazer” is back at it, stepping into the cage with streaking veteran Daniel Rodriguez.

Holland’s talent has never been in question — he faced quality competition on the regional circuit, including Rafael Lovato Jr., Curtis Millender, and current UFC welterweight contender Geoff Neal, and flashed potential in his Contender Series victory over Will Santiago Jr. and each of his first five Octagon appearances. He has good size, a diverse array of weapons and abilities inside the cage, and personality for days, all of which combined to put him on the radar as one to watch going forward.

If there had been one knock on Holland ahead of his bout with Hernandez in Jacksonville, it was that those flashes of potential had yet to turn into sustained periods of success, with many pointing to his penchant for jawing with his opponents before and during his bouts as one of key elements that took away from his efforts. Having a big personality and an eagerness to express yourself is a great way to help you gain traction with fans and separate yourself from the pack, but there were times where it seemed like Holland was more focused on talking to his opponents mid-fight than engaging.