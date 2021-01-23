On The Rise: January 20 Edition

Following a three-week break at the end of the year, the UFC makes a quick turnaround for the second show of 2021, bringing the action back to the Octagon on Wednesday with designs on building on the momentum generated from last weekend’s opener.

Originally headlined by Leon Edwards and Khamzat Chimaev, the bout was scuttled for a second time late last month. With that pairing pushed back again, another welterweight tandem gets the chance to shine, as veterans Michael Chiesa and Neil Magny now get five rounds to work against one another as they battle to see which one will take a solid step forward in the 170-pound weight class to start the year.

While Saturday’s 2021 kick-off card featured an assemblage of veteran talent and familiar names with a smattering of newcomers and emerging competitors added to the mix, this mid-week show is an opportunity to get in on the ground floor with a host of fresh faces making the walk to the Octagon for the first time and a couple of quiet breakout candidates that have flown under the radar thus far.

Here’s a closer look at three up-and-coming competitors to track heading into and coming out of Wednesday’s event.

This is the January 20 edition of On the Rise.