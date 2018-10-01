I don’t know about you, but I’m still buzzing from the way Saturday night’s 25th Anniversary show in Denver ended.

I mean, how could you not be?

After an outstanding first-round submission win by Donald Cerrone in the co-main event, Yair Rodriguez and Chan Sung Jung go out there and go toe-to-toe for 24 minutes and 59 seconds until Rodriguez ends things with one of the most ridiculous (in a good way) finishes I’ve ever seen in all my years watching fights… and I’ve watched a lot of fights.

This week, the action shifts to Argentina for the first time in UFC history as the Octagon lands at Luna Park in Buenos Aires for a 12-fight card headlined by Neil Magny venturing into hostile territory to take on hometown hero Santiago Ponzinibbio.

Much like this past Saturday’s event in “The Mile High City,” this upcoming show is flush with newcomers and emerging talents looking to use their bouts this weekend as an opportunity to make an impact in their division and introduce themselves to a wider audience.

Here’s a look at three of the best neophytes set to compete inside the UFC cage this weekend.

This is On the Rise: Buenos Aires Edition.