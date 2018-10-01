On the Rise: Beijing Edition

David Zawada

Germany’s Zawada made his promotional debut on short notice back in July, filling in for the injured Alan Jouban opposite Danny Roberts in a main card contest at the Barclaycard Arena in Hamburg. Though he came out on the wrong side of the results, the welterweight newcomer acquitted himself nicely given the circumstances.

Now, the man who carries the nickname “Sagat” after the famed Street Fighter Muay Thai stylist makes his second short-notice appearance, venturing to Beijing to square off with the most accomplished Chinese UFC fighter on the roster, Li Jingliang.

Filling in for the injured Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos, Zawada hopes to break into the win column by jumping into the Octagon opposite “The Leech” this weekend. Throughout his bout with Roberts in Hamburg, the 28-year-old welterweight showed toughness and talent, forcing his British foe to dig deep in order to pull out the victory. With a little more time to prepare this time around, Zawada has designs on reversing the results and handing Li his first loss on home soil in over six years.

Zawada was on a tidy five-fight winning steak that included a victory over former WEC competitor Maciej Jewtuszko prior to making his first foray into the Octagon during the summer. If he can build upon that strong showing and get back to the form that carried him to 16 victories in his first 19 professional appearances, the Dusseldorf native could return home with his first UFC victory in the books.

Yan Xiaonan

Quietly 2-0 in the UFC and riding a seven-fight winning streak overall that dates back to October 2010, Xiaonan is on the verge of establishing herself as a dark horse contender in the strawweight division.

After scoring a unanimous decision win over Kailin Curran in her promotional debut last November in Singapore, the streaking 29-year-old returned to the cage in June to post a lopsided win over Viviane Pereira. Throughout the contest, “Nine” kept the Brazilian at range, using her strong, powerful boxing to leave Pereira searching for answers and unable to get inside and land. It was an eye-opening performance for the Chinese strawweight and one that should have served notice to the rest of the division that she was someone to look out for in the future.

This weekend, Yan has the opportunity to push her winning streak to eight in a showdown with Japan’s Syuri Kondo, the former professional wrestler and shootboxer who began her UFC tenure with a victory over Chanmi Jeon, but suffered the first loss of her mixed martial arts career last time out against Poliana Botelho in May.

Extending her overall run of success and capturing a third consecutive win in the UFC will put Yan on the radar in the 115-pound ranks, sending her into 2019 on the precipice of breaking into the rankings and poised to take on some of the more established names in the division.

