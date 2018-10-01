Saturday in Beijing, Francis Ngannou announced his return to contention with a spectacular, quick finish of Curtis Blaydes before mentioning that Junior Dos Santos owes him a fight. While the duo was scheduled to compete last year and never managed to lock horns, “Cigano” has his hands full this weekend in a showdown with surging Australian Tai Tuivasa, who is looking to secure the biggest win of his career, his third victory in 2018 and his eleventh consecutive triumph to start his career in his first main event assignment in the UFC.

Long before the big boys hit the stage to continue shaking out the standings in the heavyweight division, a trio of newcomers with ties to UFC competitions will make their first official journeys into the famed Octagon. All three are brimming with potential, but will that translate now that they’re competing on the biggest stage in the sport?

We’ll find out Saturday night.

Here’s a look at the newcomers.

This is On the Rise: Adelaide Edition.