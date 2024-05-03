Weigh-In Results | UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg

UFC Foundation
Weigh-in
The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing May 4, 2024 At Farmasi Arena, Rio De Janeiro, Brazil
Rapidly turning into a dominant fighter settling in for a long reign at the top, UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja returns home to Brazil on Saturday, May 4, to defend his crown for the second time against surging Australian contender Steve Erceg in the main event of UFC 301 at Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro.
Winner of five in a row, Pantoja has been a man on a mission, and after a 2023 campaign in which he won and defended his title against Brandon Moreno and Brandon Royval, he's back to meet Erceg, who is perfect in three trips to the Octagon. Plus, the King of Rio returns to the Octagon, as UFC Hall of Famer José Aldo makes the walk for the first time since 2022 to face Jonathan Martinez.
The UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg Early Prelims kickoff Saturday May 4 at 6pm ET / 3pm PT in the United States on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass The Prelims air at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN 2 and ESPN+ and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.
How To Watch UFC 301 In Your Country
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg Official Weigh-In Results:
Live Weigh-In Show | UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Flyweight Title Bout: Alexandre Pantoja (125) vs Steve Erceg (125)
Co-Main Event - Bantamweight Bout: Jonathan Martinez (136) vs José Aldo (136)
Light Heavyweight Bout: Anthony Smith (205.5) vs Vitor Petrino (206)
Middleweight Bout: Michel Pereira (186) vs Ihor Potieria (185)
Middleweight Bout: Paul Craig (185) vs Caio Borralho (186)
PRELIMS
Featherweight Bout: Jack Shore (145.5) vs Joanderson Brito (146)
Women’s Strawweight Bout: Karolina Kowalkiewicz (116) vs Iasmin Lucindo (116)
Lightweight Bout: Elves Brener (156) vs Myktybek Orolbai (155.5)
Featherweight Bout: Jean Silva (146) vs William Gomis (143)
EARLY PRELIMS
Lightweight Bout: Joaquim Silva (155.5) vs Drakkar Klose (156)
Lightweight Bout: Mauricio Ruffy (156) vs Jamie Mullarkey (155)
Women’s Flyweight Bout: Dione Barbosa (126) vs Ernesta Kareckaite (125.5)
Lightweight Bout: Ismael Bonfim (156) vs Vinc Pichel (156)
Flyweight Bout: Alessandro Costa (125) vs Kevin Borjas (125.5)
Don't miss a moment of UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg, live from Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.