Rio de Janeiro to Host UFC 237

In a five-round title bout, world strawweight champion Rose Namajunas goes on the road to defend her title for the second time against Brazilian powerhouse Jessica Andrade
By Thomas Gerbasi
• Mar. 8, 2019
The stars will be out in force on May 11, as the Octagon returns to Rio de Janeiro for UFC 237 at Jeunesse Arena.
In a five-round title bout, world strawweight champion Rose Namajunas goes on the road to defend her title for the second time against Brazilian powerhouse Jessica Andrade. Plus, a pair of legends take to the Octagon, as Jose Aldo faces Australia's Alexander Volkanovski and Anderson Silva takes on exciting power puncher Jared Cannonier.
Social Post
Other bouts made official Friday are:
Rogerio Nogueira vs Ryan Spann
Luana Carolina vs Wu Yanan
Irene Aldana vs Bethe Correia
Thiago Alves vs Laureano Staropoli
Talita Bernardo vs Jessica-Rose Clark
Stay tuned to UFC.com for ticket on-sale dates and more fight card announcements.