Rio de Janeiro to Host UFC 237

In a five-round title bout, world strawweight champion Rose Namajunas goes on the road to defend her title for the second time against Brazilian powerhouse Jessica Andrade
By Thomas Gerbasi • Mar. 8, 2019

The stars will be out in force on May 11, as the Octagon returns to Rio de Janeiro for UFC 237 at Jeunesse Arena. 

In a five-round title bout, world strawweight champion Rose Namajunas goes on the road to defend her title for the second time against Brazilian powerhouse Jessica Andrade. Plus, a pair of legends take to the Octagon, as Jose Aldo faces Australia's Alexander Volkanovski and Anderson Silva takes on exciting power puncher Jared Cannonier.

Other bouts made official Friday are:

Rogerio Nogueira vs Ryan Spann

Luana Carolina vs Wu Yanan

Irene Aldana vs Bethe Correia

Thiago Alves vs Laureano Staropoli

Talita Bernardo vs Jessica-Rose Clark

Stay tuned to UFC.com for ticket on-sale dates and more fight card announcements.

