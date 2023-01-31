Rinya Nakamura Values Process Over Results

Rinya Nakamura of Japan punches Gugun Gusman of Indonesia in their bantamweight fight during the Road to UFC event at Singapore Indoor Stadium on June 10, 2022 in Singapore. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

He is. And that’s the right attitude to have, because if a young fighter thinks he knows it all before he does, the awakening is quite rude. But Nakamura has a good head on his shoulders and it was there when he was approached about fighting in a tournament for a UFC contract.

“I thought I needed more time to prepare for the UFC stage,” he said. “However, since the offer came, I changed my perception to ‘I’m here, so I will rise to the occasion.’”

Everything You Need To Know About Road To UFC

Nakamura has delivered, but then again, he’s not your stereotypical up and comer, having grown up in his father’s gym, surrounded by MMA fighters. In fact, his life’s path was practically determined as soon as he arrived nearly 28 years ago.

“I knew 1,000 percent,” when asked if he always knew he was going to be a fighter. “It was my parents’ decision the moment I was born.”

