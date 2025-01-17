Rinya Nakamura: 'It Is My Destiny'

“Ever since I can remember, the only job I wanted was to be a professional fighter,” Nakamura told the UFC.

“I'm so happy that I can move people's hearts by competing and flying the flag for Japan that I even cry about it sometimes during my training.

“I believe that the Olympic challenge was good motivation, but I believe that it is my destiny and mission to compete here in the UFC and that it is a challenge given to me by God.”

Leaving wrestling, a sport he had practiced for 20 years since the age of five and had excelled at, was a surprisingly easy decision.

“I didn't think all that long about it; I had already been practicing different martial arts while I was still wrestling.”

Nakamura grew up in Saitama, 30km outside of Tokyo, and was an avid fan of the colossal PRIDE Fighting Championships, which held their famed events nearby at Saitama Super Arena.