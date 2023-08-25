Rinya Nakamura Believes His Rise Has Only Begun

In all three RTU fights, Nakamura earned first-round finishes, quickly making him a fighter that people wanted to keep their eye on. Being able to compete in Singapore once again after his first-round knockout last year in the semifinals is something that is special to Nakamura.

“This is my second time fighting in Singapore,” Nakamura said. “I am used to how to spend my time in this area. This is more relaxing than last time.”

The 28-year-old bantamweight has a record of 7-0 and despite the success that he had on RTU, he went back to the drawing board after his victory in February in order to continue his growth as a mixed martial artist.

Part of that improvement included going down to American Top Team to train with some of the best fighters in the world. Nakamura knew that this would only hold benefits for him.