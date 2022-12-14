Rinat Fakhretdinov Hopes To Inspire His People

Rinat Fakhretdinov of Russia punches Andreas Michailidis of Greece in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on June 04, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Originally scheduled to face rising star Michael Morales, Fakhretdinov will make his second UFC appearance this weekend opposite Bryan Battle, the TUF 29 middleweight winner who transitioned to welterweight with a first-round knockout win over Japanese veteran Takashi Sato in August.

“No need to talk about the enemy: his opponent list speaks for itself,” offered Fakretdinov when asked about Battle. “Winner of TUF, 3-0 in the UFC; a formidable rival.”

As he readies to make the walk to the Octagon for the second time this weekend, the surging sophomore isn’t doing so alone.

Fakhretdinov is proudly the first Tatarstan fighter to compete in the UFC, and carries the weight of his people on his shoulders each time he steps into the cage.

“As soon as I started doing martial arts, I had a goal, or rather a dream, to be the first Tatar across the ocean,” began Fakhretdinov, explaining why reaching this stage means so much to him and his people. “Then even in my wildest dreams, I could not even think that I would end up in the UFC!

“Now I am here and I have to ‘fight’ for all of my people,” he added. “This is a big burden, but we can handle it.”

For some, representing an entire population can feel like crushing pressure and have a negative impact on performance. But Fakhretdinov welcomes the opportunity and relishes his role as someone younger generations can look up to as they embark on their own pursuits.

“I think it’s a huge motivation for them that a guy from the outback, and not particularly athletic, plays in the best league in the world,” he said, when asked about the impact his arrival on the UFC stage has had thus far. “(It shows) you can succeed in any business with your work.

“I want our Tatar youth to appear more in the gyms, not necessarily martial arts — any sport; sport is great.”

As for the reactions he’s received following his debut victory, Fakhretdinov said they have been as expected.

“Some (people) sincerely rejoiced, and someone envied — such is life; nothing can be done about it!” said the engaging welterweight. “But when they tell you that a person whom you don’t know very well cried after your victory, it’s unrealistically pleasant.

“I want to keep fighting. Many people write that they are proud. Thanks to them.”