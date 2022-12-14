Rinat Fakhretdinov Hopes To Inspire His People

Athletes
Proudly Representing Tatarstan, Rinat Fakhretdinov Returns To The Octagon Hoping To Put Himself On A Path Toward The Top-15 At UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Strickland
When Rinat Fakhretdinov earned a first-round stoppage win over UFC alum Eric Spicely in January 2021, it seemed like only a matter of time before the streaking welterweight would cross the threshold into the Octagon and begin competing on the biggest stage in the sport.
Instead, the 31-year-old ended up spending the next 18 months languishing on the sidelines, waiting for his opportunity to arrive. It finally came in June and Fakhretdinov made the most of it, collecting a unanimous decision victory over Andreas Michailidis to extend his winning streak to 15 and begin introducing himself to the UFC audience.
“Well, if you think that it was strong, then that's cool,” he said through a translator when asked about delivering a strong performance in his promotional debut.
It’s one of those answers where even language barriers can’t stop the full meaning of the response from being conveyed. While he didn’t just come out and say it, the subtext is clear: if you think that first performance was strong, wait until you see what I’ve got coming this time.
Originally scheduled to face rising star Michael Morales, Fakhretdinov will make his second UFC appearance this weekend opposite Bryan Battle, the TUF 29 middleweight winner who transitioned to welterweight with a first-round knockout win over Japanese veteran Takashi Sato in August.
“No need to talk about the enemy: his opponent list speaks for itself,” offered Fakretdinov when asked about Battle. “Winner of TUF, 3-0 in the UFC; a formidable rival.”
As he readies to make the walk to the Octagon for the second time this weekend, the surging sophomore isn’t doing so alone.
Fakhretdinov is proudly the first Tatarstan fighter to compete in the UFC, and carries the weight of his people on his shoulders each time he steps into the cage.
“As soon as I started doing martial arts, I had a goal, or rather a dream, to be the first Tatar across the ocean,” began Fakhretdinov, explaining why reaching this stage means so much to him and his people. “Then even in my wildest dreams, I could not even think that I would end up in the UFC!
“Now I am here and I have to ‘fight’ for all of my people,” he added. “This is a big burden, but we can handle it.”
For some, representing an entire population can feel like crushing pressure and have a negative impact on performance. But Fakhretdinov welcomes the opportunity and relishes his role as someone younger generations can look up to as they embark on their own pursuits.
“I think it’s a huge motivation for them that a guy from the outback, and not particularly athletic, plays in the best league in the world,” he said, when asked about the impact his arrival on the UFC stage has had thus far. “(It shows) you can succeed in any business with your work.
“I want our Tatar youth to appear more in the gyms, not necessarily martial arts — any sport; sport is great.”
As for the reactions he’s received following his debut victory, Fakhretdinov said they have been as expected.
“Some (people) sincerely rejoiced, and someone envied — such is life; nothing can be done about it!” said the engaging welterweight. “But when they tell you that a person whom you don’t know very well cried after your victory, it’s unrealistically pleasant.
“I want to keep fighting. Many people write that they are proud. Thanks to them.”
Listening to him, it’s abundantly clear that all of this means a great deal to Fakhretdinov and has him chomping at the bit to not only return to action this weekend and collect another victory, but to make serious headway in the welterweight division as quickly and efficiently as possible.
To that end, he’s been hyper-critical of his initial showing, promising at his media availability immediately following the bout that he would deliver a stronger performance next time out.
“I think I could have tried to win ahead of schedule, but it turned out to be pretty good too,” he said, reflecting on his summer triumph now that he’s had a few months to let it sink in. “I had to fight all three rounds after a down time and not take risks.
“Now I want to get the first early victory in the UFC, and step-by-step to capture the American public, and rise in the rankings!”
After training for his debut at American Top Team, Fakhretdinov didn’t receive his visa early enough to return to the South Florida outpost.
Instead, he remained in Moscow, working out of the Evolve Gym alongside Bellator middleweight Anatoly Tokov, UFC competitor Denis Tiuliulin, “and many other guys that you have not even heard of, but (who) are very, very strong; sometimes even too much.”
As Fakhretdinov noted, Battle is a “formidable rival” to face this weekend — a younger, taller, longer fighter coming off an impressive finish in his first showing in the 170-pound ranks, and already boasting a three-pack of victories inside the Octagon.
It’s a solid step up in competition for the focused and motivated “Gladiator,” but after a long wait prior to his promotional debut, he intends to continue giving his all in order to keep winning, and winning over the UFC audience.
“This means that you should not give up in difficult situations, but go towards your goal no matter what,” he said when asked about closing out the year with a second consecutive UFC win. “Finishing the year with two victories in a row means that next year I will work even harder!
“I will do my best to show the best performance!” he added.
As for what people can expect in 2023 and beyond, the energetic Fakhretdinov keep it pretty simple.
“Shows! Let’s put on a show!”
