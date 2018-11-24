Right Place, Right Time For Wu Yanan

“As I am one of the younger of the female fighters from China, I feel that I have lots of time to grow in the organization and sharpen my skills,” she says.

A global pandemic didn’t make skill-sharpening such an easy feat, a problem that befell the majority of athletes everywhere.

“In the early period of the pandemic we had a lockdown, and it was winter. It was tough as we were not allowed out of our apartments. It’s hard to train and be motivated when I am not able to be in a group environment or have anyone to train with. During the lockdown, my coach, instructors, and manager were in close contact with me, so it reinforced our training and learning. Now things are back to normal in Qingdao, so I am able to train freely and have my team members to help me. It's a big difference from only being able to train in a small living room for a few weeks to being back to my team.”