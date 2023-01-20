Right Place, Right Time For Barstool Eddie | UFC Fight Pass

Born a gambler, Farrer had made a life out of swearing to jump on the first flight pointed towards Vegas when he turned 21 to experience the trip every movie promises. In all honesty, the sportsbooks alone may have been enough for him to get his money’s worth out of the trip. Yet come his 21st birthday, Farrer…didn’t make the trip.

The years of talking about making the trip out to Vegas was exactly that. Talk. It continued to be pushed back further and further until it finally happened. On one of the most monumental weekends in the history of a sport he didn’t even care about: UFC 196 McGregor vs Diaz.

Subscribe To UFC Fight Pass Today!

“Needless to say, pretty electric event, pretty electric time,” Farrer said. “That was when Holly was coming off of beating Ronda and I don’t know what you guys consider that era of the UFC but for me it’s a pretty dynamite, all hands on deck kind of spot. Ronda’s in her heyday but just got dethroned, Conor’s in his peak, I was loving it. That was my intro.”

If one’s intentionally vague, you might assume Farrer came out to Vegas for UFC 196 with how sold on the sport he became after one Vegas weekend, but it didn’t take a seat in the MGM Grand Garden Arena that night to sway him. A Planet Hollywood $50 “all you can drink” deal and hype as tangible as it gets was all it took to win him over.

“I’m looking at that card now and Nunes-Shevchenko was the first fight on the card,” Farrer said. “Nunes now is one of the greatest fighters of all-time. It’s crazy now to think about how legendary she is, and the stars kind of aligned for me being there and that’s where it took off.”