The Right Doors Opened For Belal Muhammad

Muhammad has filmed 25 episodes of “Remember The Show” with over 60 guests, including fan favorites like Dustin Poirier, Frankie Edgar, Darren Till, Michael Bisping and Chris Weidman. Securing guests for the show is always an adventure, but Muhammad enjoys the chase and is always interested to see the responses he gets from his peers.

“Ninety percent of the time it’s the first time I’ve ever talked to a fighter, so I just usually slide into their DMs,” Muhammad laughed. “I message them until they see it. I’m really out here putting in work to get these guests. Two guys I’ve been trying to get are Daniel Cormier and Max Holloway. I haven’t got them yet, but I will, hopefully soon. I know they’ll like the show. Everyone loves the format and style of the show.”

As “Remember The Show” took off, so did Muhammad’s interest in commentating and being an analyst. He used the podcast as valuable reps to establish his tone and his timing as a host in case the podcast triggered a different opportunity.

MORE UFC 263: Fight By Fight Preview | The One And Only Nate Diaz

And sure enough, on May 22 it did just that, as Muhammad got the green light to appear on the UFC’s commentary desk for UFC Fight Night: Font vs Garbrandt.

“I’ve always wanted to be an analyst and I always thought that I could be good at it. I saw Paul Felder doing it and I’ve always been a good talker who isn’t boring,” Muhammad said. “There is a big learning curve to live TV; it’s not like I’m sitting at my kitchen table with my laptop anymore. There is timing to work on and doing replays was hard. I gained a ton of respect for the veterans of the broadcast game because it takes so much work and so much skill to be on point all the time.”