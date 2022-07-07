Ricky Turcios Ready For His ‘Toughest Test’ Ever

Whether it’s assisting his family or just basking in the rewards and fame of his success so far, the 29-year-old relished it as much as he could.

“Whatever my family need, I could help them out with,” Turcios said. “Whatever I need, I could help myself out, too. I remember them days we were living at the Dollar Tree, so it’s all good. I’m grateful for where we’re at now. It’s tight. Another thing that has changed is shout out to the fans. Running into them at the grocery store, taking pictures and stuff like that with the fans is tight.”

Turcios also obtained his passport after The Ultimate Fighter tournament wrapped and traveled to El Salvador for the first time, where he was able to spend time with his father and other extended family.

That’s not all to say Turcios is no longer the scrappy, hungry fighter that landed on the show in the first place. Far from it, in fact.

Turcios understood his hard work got him to this position, and so he knew he needed to take that to the next level as his UFC journey gets started in earnest. Luckily for him, training at Team Alpha Male in Sacramento gives him all the windows into how one can build a long career for themselves in the organization.

“After the tournament was over like, ‘Hey, now we’re going to need more dedication, more hard work, more determination,’” he said. “One of the memories I’ll look back on is after the tournament, I went back to Cali, and I was training with the homies, and I was training alongside the OG, Clay Guida. Just seeing him, a real OG up there in his 40s, he’s still out there running them miles. I’m still out here running them miles, adding them miles on my feet.”