Ricky Turcios | Meet The Ultimate Fighter Season 29 Cast

Get To Know Ricky Turcios | The Return of The Ultimate Fighter

UFC: Welcome to the 29th season of The Ultimate Fighter! How does it feel to be here?

Turcios: It feels really cool. It feels badass. It feels awesome to be here fighting, on this show and on this stage. I feel blessed and thankful for this moment. It feels pretty freaking awesome.

UFC: What is going to be the biggest challenge on the show?

Turcios: One hundred percent it’s going to be the fights. It’s time to fight. I step in there, it’s fight time. When we’re in there, we’re fighting with our hands and our feet. It’s more than that; it’s that internal spirit, as well. The challenge is fighting one-on-one with these dudes, but it’s also the fight within yourself.

UFC: What is your fighting style?

Turcios: I am confident in my style. My style is freestyle, so I’m well-rounded. I’ll be able to punch, kick on the feet in the standup and I can grapple, as well. That’s why I believe I can win this show because all the different fighters I will face must be able to adapt.

UFC: Why do you think you will be the winner of The Ultimate Fighter?

Turcios: It’s going to be me because I believe in myself, and I have courage. When I step into the Octagon, I believe in myself that’ll do whatever it takes and have the skills to get my hand raised.

