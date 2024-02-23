Ricky Turcios Is Here To Fight And Here To Win

Turcios is expecting to live out scenarios of adversity in the Octagon with Rosas Jr., who has flashed impressive talent at such a young age.

“I would say he’s a strong opponent. Here in the UFC, the best have to fight the best and I expect nothing less. I’m ready to put it all inside the Octagon for this victory this weekend,” Turcios said. “I’m coming in here right now and I know I’m at my strongest that I’ve ever been. For me, that’s all I could do. All I could do is believe and work hard. I’ve put in the work. I believe in myself, and I believe that I have all the tools ready to go to secure this victory. Let’s go.”

Every fight in the UFC is an important one, but Turcios knows this one against a highly touted prospect like Rosas Jr. could give him some extra shine to start off his 2024 campaign. Pairing a win over Rosas Jr. with his win over Natividad would give him significant momentum for a big fight at bantamweight his next time out.