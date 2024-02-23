 Skip to main content
Ricky Turcios is seen between rounds of his bantamweight fight against Kevin Natividad during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on November 19, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Ricky Turcios Is Here To Fight And Here To Win

UFC Bantamweight Ricky Turcios Looks To Bring His Warrior Spirit To UFC Mexico City
By Gavin Porter, on X @ItsGavinPorter • Feb. 23, 2024

With over a year gone by since his last trip to the Octagon, Ricky Turcios has felt the benefit of an extended layoff. The season 29 winner of The Ultimate Fighter took the time to work on all the aspects of the fight game needed to help him upgrade to a contender.

He focused on the development of his athletic ability, with an emphasis on his mental game playing a large role in leveling up in all facets. In other words, the fighter that fans will see this weekend against Raul Rosas Jr. at UFC Mexico City is better than ever.

“Things have been really good,” Turcios started in his interview with UFC.com. “I’m really happy. I’m grateful that I’m back here for another UFC fight, ready to do my favorite thing. I’ve wanted this since I was a little kid.”

“I believe on Saturday the crowd is going to be explosive. I’m really excited to step into the Octagon and just take in all the energy in the arena. It’s a big fight card in UFC Mexico and I’m ready for this moment, for sure.”

Ricky Turcios punches Aiemann Zahabi of Canada in their bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX
Ricky Turcios punches Aiemann Zahabi of Canada in their bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on July 09, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

The last time we saw Turcios was against Kevin Natividad, where he won a close split decision. In that fight, Turcios absorbed a big flying knee and had to walk through the fire to make it to the scorecards. He looked up at the clock and made the conscious decision that he wouldn’t give up, and that he would do whatever it took to survive the fight and get the win.

Moments of adversity like that shape the 30-year-old Texas native. He lives for when he has to push himself and ascend to a zone that he’s never been before.

“That’s what I do,” Turcios said. “I come here to fight, and I come here to win.”

Turcios is expecting to live out scenarios of adversity in the Octagon with Rosas Jr., who has flashed impressive talent at such a young age. 

“I would say he’s a strong opponent. Here in the UFC, the best have to fight the best and I expect nothing less. I’m ready to put it all inside the Octagon for this victory this weekend,” Turcios said. “I’m coming in here right now and I know I’m at my strongest that I’ve ever been. For me, that’s all I could do. All I could do is believe and work hard. I’ve put in the work. I believe in myself, and I believe that I have all the tools ready to go to secure this victory. Let’s go.”

Every fight in the UFC is an important one, but Turcios knows this one against a highly touted prospect like Rosas Jr. could give him some extra shine to start off his 2024 campaign. Pairing a win over Rosas Jr. with his win over Natividad would give him significant momentum for a big fight at bantamweight his next time out.

Ricky Turcios punches Aiemann Zahabi of Canada in their bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on July 09, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Turcios is pretty in tune with his spiritual side, and he’s determined to lay his warrior spirit on the line to beat Rosas Jr.

“My vision is that I win by any means necessary, whether it’s by knockout, submission, or decision. That’s how I take these fights,” Turcios said. “If we have to go to an all-out war, I’ll dig deep and go to the dark waters to get the decision win. If my opponent gives me any opening on the ground or on the feet, I’ll take that, too.

“A warrior only exists to fight, and a warrior only fights to win. This is what I do. I’m coming here for the victory and nothing less.”
 

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Royval 2, live from Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico. Prelims start at 7pm ET/4pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

