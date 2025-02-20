Ricky Simon’s Homecoming

The last few years haven’t been the easiest for Simon, who comes into this fight having lost his last three to Song Yadong, Mario Bautista and Vinicius Oliveira. Prior to those fights, Simon was a prospect in the bantamweight division that a lot of people had their eye on, as he was on a five-fight win streak.

It’s no secret that the 135-pound division is one of the most stacked in the UFC, with Merab Dvalishvili sitting atop the throne. Simon acknowledged the level of talent that he has been competing against over the past few years but said this time around he really needs to “bring out the dog more.”

“I know I belong with the best in the world,” Simon said. “I've been fighting for the UFC for years. I've been ranked Top 15 in the UFC, as well, so I’m just going to take that with me. I know I can do it. I've just got to go make it happen.”

Simon has found the balance of pushing forward and remaining positive, while also still letting the wound of losing sting a little bit, in order to help drive him to become a better athlete for the next fight.