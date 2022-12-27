Ricky Simon Wants To Keep Climbing The Ladder

He closed out his 3-0 campaign in 2021 with a knockout win over veteran contender Raphael Assuncao before becoming the first man in both the amateur and professional ranks to get the better of Shore in July. The victory extended his winning streak to five and carried him further up the divisional ladder, all of which he attributes to a shift in mindset and finding the right combination of coaches to work with as he pursues his goal of winning championship gold.

“I always heard about that person that might be better in the gym and doesn’t perform quite as they should on fight night, and I think I had a little bit of that early in my UFC career,” admitted Simon, who won each of his first three UFC appearances and is 8-2 overall inside the Octagon. “But now, at 30 years old, I’ve been doing this for over a decade. I have a wealth of experience under my belt and I’ve felt that shift from where I’m not a prospect any more — I’m a legit contender.

“Even in my wrestling career, I never belonged to just one camp because maybe another camp did something better,” continued Simon, who spreads his time between working with Fabiano Scherner at Gracie Barra Portland, Team Oyama in Orange County, and Syndicate MMA in Las Vegas. “I never wanted to leave a stone unturned, and so I think I get something out of (every place I train).

“The grappling I get at Fabiano’s gym is phenomenal, and it compliments my style so much, and then adding Oyama’s is a great striking style for me, we have great chemistry. And then at Syndicate, getting to train with John Wood and my cousin, Vince Morales, it’s just two more great minds and the perfect concoction.

“I feel like I’ve figured things out at this point and I’ve had this mentality switch to where I feel like I’m the best in the world,” he added. “Instead of wondering if I am, I know I am, and I feel like that’s why I’m getting these finishes, as well.”