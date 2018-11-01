Ricky Simon Wants To End 2019 On A High-Note

“A day after the fight we took off,” laughed Simon. “We had it planned, so we were going to jet out as soon as all that craziness was over.”

There was no sitting in a dark room with sunglasses on for a week to ponder his first loss since 2016, only a nice break from the fight game to recharge his batteries for the next chapter of his career.

“It was hard to sulk when I’m sitting on the beach with my new wife and still getting to enjoy the fruits of our labor,” he said. “Two years ago, none of this was possible for me and I couldn’t have dreamt it. So even though we didn’t get the outcome we wanted, I still made sure that I got to celebrate with the wifey.”

Once back home in Washington, Simon got to break down the fight with Faber and move on. There wasn’t much to take away from the first-round stoppage loss, mainly that it was a frustrating night for a fighter who was looking to use the comebacking UFC Hall of Famer as a stepping stone into the top 10.