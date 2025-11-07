Ricky Simon | The Rebound Year

First came a fifth-round stoppage loss to Song Yadong in his first UFC main event in April 2023, which was followed by a unanimous decision defeat at the hands of Mario Bautista as the Arizona-based bantamweight continued his climb up the divisional ranks. Then last summer at UFC 303, Simon came up short in a clash with ascending Brazilian Vinicius Oliveira.

In the span of 14 months, his career loss total doubled.

“What is my record, 22-6? Something like that?” asked Simon, correctly recalling his win-loss record ahead of his impending clash with Raoni Barcelos on Saturday. “I’m used to winning, but man, three losses in a row over two years — never been there before, and man, it’s a rough spot to be in for sure.

“Against who though?” he continued with a smirk. “All guys who are in the Top 15, so I was just fighting really good guys, and you’ve got to show up that night. Doesn’t matter how hard you train for a training camp — you still gotta show up that night.