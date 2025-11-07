Ricky Simon | The Rebound Year

Ricky Simon entered 2025 in a funk. For the previous two years, the Pacific Northwest standout worked, hustled, grinded and trained, but each time he stepped into the Octagon, he landed on the wrong side of the results.
First came a fifth-round stoppage loss to Song Yadong in his first UFC main event in April 2023, which was followed by a unanimous decision defeat at the hands of Mario Bautista as the Arizona-based bantamweight continued his climb up the divisional ranks. Then last summer at UFC 303, Simon came up short in a clash with ascending Brazilian Vinicius Oliveira.
In the span of 14 months, his career loss total doubled.
Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview
“What is my record, 22-6? Something like that?” asked Simon, correctly recalling his win-loss record ahead of his impending clash with Raoni Barcelos on Saturday. “I’m used to winning, but man, three losses in a row over two years — never been there before, and man, it’s a rough spot to be in for sure.
“Against who though?” he continued with a smirk. “All guys who are in the Top 15, so I was just fighting really good guys, and you’ve got to show up that night. Doesn’t matter how hard you train for a training camp — you still gotta show up that night.
“Something wasn’t clicking and I told myself, ‘It’s time’ because I’m on the [chopping] block with three losses in a row, so luckily, I was able to revive myself.”
Before he got things moving in the right direction again, the 33-year-old Vancouver, Washington native had to get introspective to figure out what was keeping him from the results he was seeking and the results he was accustomed to earning inside the Octagon.
Help Randy Brown Get Relief To Communities Impacted By Hurricane Melissa
Yes, he was facing quality talent and winning at the highest level is difficult, but there was something else that was amiss. Coming up short against Song in his first headlining turn in the UFC lingered with him, had him in his head, and he recognized that the killer instinct needed to thrive against the best of the best was missing for a piece.
“I think for a while I was ready to kill people, but I wasn’t ready to die in there,” said Simon. “I had to go back to that mindset a little to where I’m okay with whatever happens in there. I’ve just gotta go be myself and do what I do best.
“I just had to be okay with hurting for a month after the fight,” he added with a laugh when asked what changed. “People see us fight that night, but they don’t see us limping around for a month, they don’t see us dealing with the repercussions from the fight. I just had to be okay with that and tell myself, ‘We’re gonna give everything I have, and it don’t matter what happens; we’ll heal up with some good beer and a good vacation after this fight.’
“I just had to put myself in that mentality where I’m okay with whatever happens, so let’s go out there and fight as hard as I can.”
Full Guide To VeChain UFC 322 Fight Week
The rebound started in September in Seattle — as close to a home game as the bantamweight mainstay is going to get in the UFC — with a blistering first-round knockout win over Javid Basharat that sent the packed and partisan crowd at Climate Pledge Arena in to hysterics. It continued just under four months later in Atlanta, where he professional, veteran win over late replacement Cameron Smotherman, who tagged in for the injured Charles Jourdain.
This weekend in Las Vegas, the platinum-haired fighter looks to make it three-in-a-row when he takes on Barcelos, another fixture in the 135-pound ranks currently residing on the doorstep of the rankings.
“He’s such a beast dude!” he said of the Brazilian, who kicked off his campaign with an upset win over Payton Talbott at UFC 311 before besting former champ Cody Garbrandt on that June fight card in ATL, putting him on the same timeline and trajectory as Simon. “He’s so strong — I look at him and it looks like it will hurt to hit him.
“We both have Fight of the Nights and I look at this card and think this is one of the fights that is gonna be a banger, for sure; this is one of the standouts.
“I’m always up for the challenge,” Simon added. “I feel so good right now: I’m 33 years old, everything has been able to come together. I’ve been able to avoid major injuries, and I feel I’m better everywhere and just gonna make it happen.”
MORE FIGHT NIGHT: Bonfim Levels Up | Schnell Excited
As good as he’s feeling physically heading into Saturday’s contest, what Simon is really looking forward to is just how great it will feel come Sunday morning when he wakes up on a three-fight winning streak.
“Three wins in a year feels damn good!” he said, a broad smile sweeping across his face. “You worked enough and just to put a cap on it — get a win right before the holidays, right before the new year is gonna be perfect.
“It’s gonna be the perfect ending to 2025 after a pretty s**** two years.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Bonfim vs Brown, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 8, 2025. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, followed by the main card at 7pm ET/4pm PT.