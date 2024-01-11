Ricky Simon Is Living The Dream

“It must’ve been when I was 19 years old,” said Simon, recounting when he first started to pursue MMA as a full-time career. “I was an undefeated amateur fighter and I had trained with a couple UFC fighters at the time, and I was like, ‘Wow, I’m really holding my own. Maybe I can do this, maybe I am cut out for this.’

Order UFC 297: Strickland vs Du Plessis

“It’s really cool to look back because it’s been a long journey. This month marks a decade of being a professional fighter. I was just that young buck and now I’m a 31-year-old top-ranked bantamweight in the UFC. Sometimes when I’m stressed out or had a tough practice, I take some deep breaths and I’m like, ‘You’re living your dream, let’s keep going.’”

Part of living your dream is enduring both the highs and lows along the path to get there. While Simon’s losses are few and far between, none may have stung harder than his most recent defeat inside the Octagon.