Ricky Simon Is Exactly Where He Wants To Be

“He is pretty funny to me,” said Simon of Kelleher. “He's always been a little bit of a personality on Twitter, and I started joking around with him. I feel like I've been kinda mean in a couple of my jokes (Laughs), but I feel like he knows it's all in good spirit. He's done a good job of promoting the fight too because a lot of people have been interacting with us and the fans seem to like it too.”

They should, and that has everything to do with what the two bantamweights bring to the table in what will be a featherweight bout on the UFC 258 card. Kelleher has won three of his last four, finishing all three of those wins, and Simon is on a two-fight winning streak, having just come off a January 20 win over Gaetano Pirrello on Fight Island.

That trip to Abu Dhabi was supposed to culminate with Simon facing Kelleher, but instead, he battled the newcomer from Belgium and looked good in submitting him in the second round. As soon as the fight was over, his request to face Kelleher as soon as possible was granted.