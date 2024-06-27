Ricky Simon: Confidence Comes In Preparation

“I think it's easy to stay composed with this much time in,” Simon said. “I've been a professional athlete for a decade and been fighting the UFC for a while now, since I was 25 years old. I'm ridiculously confident going into this one, even coming off a loss, because I know how things go. I've been here. I rode the wave up and down in the sport, so but my confidence comes in preparation, and I prepared really well for this one.”

Simon has only lost back-to-back fights one other time in his career, losing to Urijah Faber and Rob Font. After that, he went on to win five in a row. The last time he stepped in the Octagon was in January, earlier this year, so it’s been a few months since he has been in action, but Simon emphasized how much he is always training and working hard, even if he doesn’t have a fight coming up.

Once the contract was signed, he locked in on his opponent and had one goal in mind.

“My mindset was ‘I just want to kill somebody,’” Simon said. “The only way to get over a loss is to get a win and I have to bash someone's head to make that happen, so I'm excited to do that on International Fight Week.”