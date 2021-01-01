Ricky Glenn Levels Up For Octagon Return

“I'd like to make a trip out to California for a week or two and come out to Vegas and see the PI, but right now, I'm enjoying being around my family and still being able to push it with my training,” he said. “There are not as many high-level bodies here, but the quality of training I've been getting is still world class.”

And having Jaxson learn some of the Midwest values Glenn has isn’t a bad thing, either.

“It's pretty important,” said the Marshalltown native who now makes his home in Des Moines. “I learned a lot from my grandfather. We'd spend summers with him, working on horse farms, putting up fencing and stuff. I was like five years old walking the fence line and carrying stuff and doing things like that and that's kind of where I got my work ethic from. You’re shoveling snow in the winters and year-round you're outside doing stuff and working on projects.”

Decades later, that work hasn’t stopped for Glenn, a pro since 2006 who still has the ambition of a kid making his debut.

“We're making improvements, which is crazy after doing it for so long, and I'm leveling up,” he said, happy to be back and happy to still be fighting for a living.

“One of the ultimate things that you can do since the beginning of time is hand-to-hand combat,” Glenn said. “I'm testing myself against another skilled opponent at my same weight and we've prepared for it. It's the ultimate test.”