Ricky Glenn Still Has Lofty Expectations

Things didn’t go too well for Iowa’s Glenn and Nebraska’s Dober in those early days, with Glenn starting out at 3-2 and Dober 1-2. But eventually, they hit their groove, and heading into this weekend at the APEX, Dober is approaching his 10th anniversary as a UFC fighter, with Glenn right behind him at seven years in the big show. So, they’ve paid their dues, and given their styles, an explosive matchup is practically guaranteed. And while “The Gladiator” isn’t necessarily the sentimental type, eventually seeing his face on the fight poster wouldn’t be a bad thing.

“Honestly, I thought I’d be a lot further along in my career than I am now,” he said. “Unfortunately, I had some injuries and stuff that you know about, but I want to main event some shows, I want to be ranked, I want to be getting some Sean O'Malley money.”

Glenn laughs, just before I ask him when he’s going to get his hair dyed, “Sugar Sean” style.

“I'll go do it right now.”