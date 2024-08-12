Ricky Glenn: Reckoning With Reality

There were talks of a fight in Australia when the UFC ventured to Sydney last September, but a bout never materialized, resulting in Glenn making a fifth straight start in Las Vegas. Now, more than 18 years after making his pro debut, “The Gladiator” will mix things up some place other than the United States or Canada.

“I did some traveling abroad for some other stuff, but this is the farthest away from home that I’ve fought, for sure,” added Glenn, who admitted there is some uncertainty about the new situation and getting settled upon arrival. “Hopefully I can acclimate fine.”

How To Watch DWCS In Your Region

The other two new elements to this weekend’s bout at RAC Arena in Perth work in concert with one another, as Glenn ventures up to welterweight after suffering consecutive losses for the first time in his career.

A long-time featherweight, the Midwest veteran shifted to competing in the lightweight ranks following more than two years on the sidelines leading into his bout with Joaquim Silva in the summer of 2021. He won that bout by first-round knockout, putting the dangerous Brazilian down with one shot just 37 seconds into the contest before battling then-unbeaten hopeful Grant Dawson to a draw in his second appearance in his new surroundings.