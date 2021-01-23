Rick Glenn Missed The Bright Lights

On Saturday, Glenn fights at 155 pounds for the first time since 2016 when he faces Carlton Minus on the UFC Fight Night card in Las Vegas.

“I think I'm gonna perform a lot better,” said “The Gladiator,” who has gone through plenty of changes following the Aguilar bout, not just the change in divisional scenery. There was the move back home to Iowa as he and his wife expect their first child in February, the obvious change in training scenery from Team Alpha Male to Absolute MMA and Fitness, and a hip surgery which has kept him sidelined for two years.

Guess we’ve got some catching up to do with Mr. Glenn. Let’s start with his move to Des Moines.

“It's home,” said Glenn. “The house we're in now was my dad's old house and I bought it and renovated it and, ultimately, we wanted to be in Iowa. We still want to travel and stuff, but this is our home, and I had hip surgery, so I wasn't gonna stay out in California and do some job I didn't want to do while I'm healing up, so that recovery was a solid year before I could really get back to full training.”

The injury took place in one of his previous UFC fights and had been bothering him for a while, but Glenn is the stubborn sort, so he put off the surgery for as long as he could until it just became a burden he needed to get rid of if he wanted to move forward in his fighting career.