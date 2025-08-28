Richie Lewis | UFC Fight Pass Fighter To Watch

Mixed martial arts is a fast-moving sport, both inside and outside the cage, and on Saturday night, one man will look to take full advantage of a short-notice chance to shine.
New Jersey native Richie Lewis was already booked to compete at CFFC 145 this weekend, but his matchup with fellow lightweight contender Benny Orozco was originally scheduled to be a main card matchup.
But now, following original main eventer Kyle Daukaus’s late call-up to return to the UFC for UFC Shanghai last weekend, the CFFC matchmakers needed a new headliner, and Lewis and Orozco got the call.
Watch CFFC 145 Saturday, Only On UFC FIGHT PASS
The pair will now headline the CFFC 145 fight card, live on UFC Fight Pass, at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, with Lewis looking to put on a show for his friends and family.
It’ll be a night of firsts for Lewis, who will be making his promotional debut for Cage Fury Fighting Championships. Remarkably, it’ll also be the first time he’s competed in his home state.
That doesn’t mean Lewis is a green, untested prospect, however. The 31-year-old will step out under the lights as a seasoned contender, and one with serious credentials already on his resumé.
A Division I wrestler at Rutgers, Lewis represented the United States and became the under-23 world champion during an impressive career on the wrestling mat. He eventually transitioned to MMA in 2021 and raced to 6-0, capturing the lightweight Titan FC and LFA lightweight titles along the way. He also featured in grappling competition for CFFC’s grappling promotion, Fury Pro Grappling, and Karate Combat, earning victories over Andrew Kochel and Lance Palmer, respectively.
Most recently, he lost his LFA title in a Fight of the Night battle with Richie Miranda at LFA 207 as he suffered the first defeat of his mixed martial arts career. But now, four months on from that loss, Lewis is back, and ready to launch an assault on the CFFC lightweight division.
For a fighter who has been tipped for success ever since he transitioned to MMA, it represents a new chapter in his fighting career, and he’ll face a stern test in his CFFC debut.
Benny Orozco arrives in Atlantic City with a 5-1 record, and he’s in strong recent form, having claimed a first-round standing rear-naked choke finish just last month at LFA 213. For Orozco, defeating Lewis would announce his own arrival as a serious threat in the CFFC lightweight division.
But Lewis has his own plans, and throughout his run to championship glory in Titan FC and LFA, he’s made no secret of his goal of reaching the UFC. He wants to build an undeniable case for a shot on the big stage, and capturing the CFFC title could potentially be the final piece of the jigsaw for “The Savage”.
To get that opportunity, he’ll have to win, and impress, in his promotional debut this weekend. He’s on home soil, he’ll have plenty of backing from the New Jersey crowd, and he’s got the main event spotlight. All the pieces are in place, as CFFC General Manager John Morgan explained.
“This is a really big moment for Richie Lewis,” he said.
“It's the first time he's been able to compete as a professional fighter in his home state, and with Kyle Daukaus back in the UFC, Richie now gets the headlining spot, as well, so it's an even bigger opportunity.
“The wrestling base for Richie is unquestionable, but he thinks his development as a complete fighter has progressed tremendously since he moved back to New Jersey, and this is his chance to show it.”